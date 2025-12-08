Bills vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The New England Patriots return from their bye week to host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East showdown.
The Patriots have won 10 straight games since starting the season 1-2, and the Bills are coming off a comeback win over the Bengals to improve to 9-4.
Can the Patriots make it 11 in a row and sweep the season series?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Bills vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (+100)
- Patriots +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bills: -115
- Patriots: -105
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bills vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills record: 9-4
- Patriots record: 11-2
Bills vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The Bills are 6-7 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots are 9-4 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 7-6 in the Bills' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the Patriots' games this season.
- The Bills are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Patriots are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Bills vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Cole Bishop – questionable
- Ed Oliver – out
Patriots Injury Report
- Jared Wilson – out
- Brenden Schooler – out
Bills vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
Drake Maye has announced his presence with a bang this season. The second-year quarterback is among the top five in the league with 3,412 yards, 23 touchdowns, and a 72.3 QBR.
Maye racked up 273 yards on 22 of 30 passing in the matchup in Buffalo, but the Bills did hold him without a passing touchdown. That is the only game this season that Maye failed to record a touchdown pass.
Buffalo was tortured for years by Tom Brady. We’ll see if the Bills have an answer for Maye in New England on Sunday afternoon.
Bills vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
The Bills have been extremely inconsistent this season and they needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Bengals at home on Sunday. They’ve also been quite poor on the road, with losses in Houston, Miami, and Atlanta when Buffalo was favored in all three contests.
The Patriots grinded out a 23-20 win in Buffalo in the first meeting, and I don’t see a reason to pick against them here. They’re one of the hottest teams in the league and had the bye week to rest and prepare for a big AFC East showdown.
I’ll take New England outright here as I’m a bit surprised they’re not favored.
Pick: Patriots moneyline (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
