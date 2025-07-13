Former Tar Heels Great Hosts Football Camps in New England
With NFL training camps set to open soon, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye already got a jump start on his teammates. He worked out this week with hundreds of New England youth to teach them the art of the game of football.
The former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback summoned a bunch of his offensive teammates to work out and build chemistry in North Carolina.
However, he was back in New England at the end of the week to some pint-sized wide receivers and running backs.
"It's awesome," Maye said of his youth football camp in Foxborough on Friday morning – the second of three events he held in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to the team's website.
Maye was impressed with the turnout and said the kids had fun. After the drills were completed he stuck around for photos and autographs. North Carolina not only developed a great quarterback, but they also developed a fine, wholesome individual.
"We had like 400 to 500 kids show up. Local kids from Foxborough here right by the stadium," Maye said. "We're out here playing with kids, having a good time, taking some pictures and throwing the ball around. It puts a smile on my face and it's awesome to be out here."
The camps were on Thursday and Friday and the ages of the children varied. There were both boys and girls involved in the camps.
Maye had his first youth camp in Londonderry, New Hampshire Thursday evening. The children were from ages six to 16. Maye and the children took over Londonderry High School for drills and skills challenges. Football players from Londonderry High School also volunteered at the camp to help run drills.
The football fun continued Friday with a double header.
Friday morning, Maye stayed close to his New England home and held court at Foxborough High School. The camp that lasted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, he traveled out to Central Massachusetts for his third and final camp at Auburn High School in Auburn.
Hundreds of kids registered for each of the camps and were given T-shirts with the Drake Maye Youth Football Camp logo on them. Maye autographed many of the shirts which will probably end up framed in the children's bedrooms.
The event was surreal for Maye and a bit of deja vu. When he was a child he was inspired by attending a Carolina Panthers camp. Just as kids were wearing his jersey, he had a Panthers jersey he wore to the camp.
