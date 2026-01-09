How Caleb Wilson Raising Eyebrows in Opening ACC Games

The North Carolina tar heels have compiled a 13-2 record, including splitting their first two games in conference play. After soundly defeating the Florida State Seminoles, the Tar Heels were thoroughly outplayed against the SMU Mustangs last weekend. North Carolina surrendered nearly 100 points, falling to the Mustangs 97-83.

It is a small sample size, but the Tar Heels have struggled a bit with the improved level of competition. Splitting the first two games is not the end of the world by any means, but the way in which those games have played out have not been overly inspiring.

With that being said, freshman forward Caleb Wilson has continued to demonstrate how dominant he can be on both ends of the floor. Here is a look at Wilson's overall performance in the first two games against ACC opponents.

Evaluating Wilson

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket past SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In conference play, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is averaging 17.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. While the scoring has taken a very slight dip, the rebounds and assists have increased, showing how often Wilson is double-teamed.

Despite teams sacrificing everything to stifle the former five-star recruit, he is still operating at a controlled pace. Wilson does not look out of sorts, and although there were times against SMU when he showed his frustrations, he still managed to orchestrate looks for himself and his teammates.

Those statistics are still incredibly impressive for a freshman participating in conference play for the first, and most likely, only time in his collegiate career.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) scores as Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson did not post his usual 20-point performance against SMU, but the freshman forward still managed to shoot over 50 percent while impacting the game in a multitude of ways.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained how the Mustangs' defense was able to marginalize North Carolina's frontcourt tandem.

"Yeah, I mean, their physicality as well," Davis said. "For Henri [Veesaar] and Caleb [Wilson], it was difficult for them to catch the ball at the spots that they wanted to catch it."

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket past SMU Mustangs forward Sam Walters (4) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite that, Wilson led the team in rebounds (7) and finished third in assists (4). Entering Saturday, the freshman phenom had scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games. Evidently, that streak, in addition to the Tar Heels winning streak, was snapped.

Nonetheless, Wilson has proved that he is one of the best players in college basketball this season, and there is no reason to believe that will change.

