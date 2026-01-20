3 Notre Dame Weapons That Could Give UNC Trouble

North Carolina is back at home tomorrow for a much-needed game in front of the home crowd. The Tar Heels’ SoCal trip did not go as planned, as they went 0-2 with losses to Stanford and California.

The Tar Heels will take on Notre Dame, another team at the bottom of the ACC. UNC has been playing teams in the bottom half of the conference lately, but unfortunately, they have not been able to take advantage.

Here are three Notre Dame players to look out for.

Braeden Shrewsberry, guard

UNC has struggled to guard the 3-point line as of late . They have let opposing teams shoot over 50% from downtown in three of the last four games. Therefore, the Fighting Irish’s sharpshooter will look to have a field day.

Braeden Shrewsberry is by far the best 3-point shooter on the team, as he shoots just under 43% and makes almost three a game. With how bad the defense has been for the Tar Heels, look for Shrewsberry to have a big night.

Jalen Haralson, forward

Jalen Haralson is a 6-foot-7 freshman forward out of Indiana. He has been playing exceptionally well for the Fighting Irish this season, as he is averaging just under 15 points a game and shooting near 50% from the field. The Fighting Irish have really struggled to score the ball this season, so 15 points a game for a freshman on this team is impressive.

Haralson is not much of an outside threat, as he has only hit five 3-pointers on the season. That will help the Tar Heels out a little, but not enough to be able to stop Haralson with how their defense has been. It will be an interesting matchup with him versus Caleb Wilson . Wilson’s length and athleticism could give Haralson problems.

Cole Certa, guard

Cole Certa serves as the sixth man for the Fighting Irish. His role is pretty simple: come off the bench and launch 3-pointers. He averages five 3-point attempts a game and has a game this season in which he attempted 12. With how the Fighting Irish use Certa, he could be a huge difference maker in the game.

Certa is also listed at 6-foot-5, so his elite size at the guard spot and his shooting ability are a recipe for disaster for UNC. In what could be the worst defensive stretch in head coach Hubert Davis ’ tenure at UNC, Certa and company will look to take advantage.

