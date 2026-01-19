How UNC’s Season Evaporating Without Wilson in Clutch Moments

North Carolina has lost its last three out of four games. They sit at the bottom half of the ACC. Changes must be made for the Tar Heels moving forward to turn the season around.

Although they still have a bright spot on the team, one of the best players in the nation. For some reason, they refuse to use him in the second halves.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

UNC star is still not involved, so let’s take a look.

Going non-existent late game

Caleb Wilson leads the Tar Heels in points, rebounds, blocks and steals. That’s pretty good if you ask me. The freshman is averaging just under 20 points per game, yet head coach Hubert Davis refuses to run any action for Wilson at all when it matters the most. It is truly baffling to watch UNC down the stretch and not have their best player included.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels lost to California by six points in their last game. Outside of a late-game heave, Wilson’s last shot attempt came with 10:19 left in the game. That is just pure insanity, and it is honestly unacceptable. One of the best players in the country is not even getting a single field goal attempt in the last 10 minutes of a close ball game.

UNC has multiple stretches every game where they can not score a field goal, and these are not just a few possessions where they go cold. No, these are four- to five-minute stretches where they score zero points. It makes no sense that it is this hard to get your star player the ball.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wilson's season going to a waste

This current team is not great whatsoever, but this is not a bad basketball team at all. Wilson is talented enough to carry this team to the NCAA Tournament , and then who knows after that. Unfortunately, as of now, will UNC even make the tournament? Yes, they are in right now, but if they keep playing like this, then they will not be playing into March.

Davis is incapable of drawing up easy buckets for his star player. The majority of Wilson’s made shots are either a fast-break opportunity that he caused himself, or he has to do something extraordinary on offense just to get a basket. He has to work very hard to get two points.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With how Wilson has to play to score, due to the lack of actions run for him, he is clearly gassed at the end of games. Yes, he does need to work on his conditioning, but he would not be so tired if his coach helped him out.

If nothing changes fast, UNC could be wasting an opportunity at an all-time great season for Wilson.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

To receive more coverage on North Carolina, click HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !