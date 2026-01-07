North Carolina Continues to Strengthen Line with Latest Addition

Offensive line production was subpar for the North Carolina Tar Heels last season, leading to one of the most disappointing finishes in program history, based on the lofty expectations after hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach. North Carolina compiled a 4-8 record while failing to qualify for bowl eligibility, which was the first time since 2018 that the Tar Heels were not featured in postseason play.

On Sunday, North Carolina added a versatile offensive lineman, signing Charleston Southern transfer Andrew Threatt, who played at both right tackle and left guard during his time at the program.

While speaking with the media shortly after his decision, Threatt explained what led to him choosing North Carolina as his next chapter.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It’s not every day you can get coached by a well-experienced staff like North Carolina, even excluding Coach [Bill] Belichick there is at least 10+ years of experience across the board, not too much the academic prestige of the University of North Carolina,” Threatt said.

“It was a great visit,” Threatt said. “I really enjoyed the experience and am excited to see what coach Belichick is building in Chapel Hill. The staff is truly one of a kind, and the fan base is even more amazing.”

On Tuesday, the Tar Heels acquired another offensive lineman with extensive experience, which will be monumental when considering how young the offense will be heading into next season.

Sean Thompkins Commits to North Carolina

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins (65) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Baylor offensive lineman transfer officially signed with the Tar Heels on Tuesday, making it the second consecutive day in which the program added reinforcements along the front line. Thompkins is an underrated acquisition, as the 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle totaled 406 snaps in 10 games played for the Bears, demonstrating his ability to stay healthy and serve as a reliable pass blocker.

Although Thompkins was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class, he has proven to be one of the most under-the-radar offensive linemen in the country. This could be one of the sneakiest additions heading into next season.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Instead of going for flashy moves, the Tar Heels have attacked the trenches on both sides of the ball with multiple additions on the line of scrimmage. As mentioned, this is the second offensive lineman added in as many days. North Carolina could have a true freshman quarterback as the Week 1 starter.

The most important factor for a quarterback's development is to ensure that the player remains upright as much as possible. Taking hits at a consistent rate can derail a quarterback's timing and confidence.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !