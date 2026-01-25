Belichick Visits Quarterback to Personally Offer UNC Target

In a notable recruiting development for the UNC Tar Heels, legendary coach Bill Belichick made a personal visit to Cocoa High School in Florida on Tuesday to meet with four-star quarterback prospect Champ Smith, rising talent from the Class of 2027.

Cocoa High Lands High-Caliber QB Champ Smith from Boca Raton

Smith, a 6-foot 2 signal caller, who transferred from Spanish River High School in Boca Raton to Cocoa High School ahead of the 2025 season, quickly made an impact by guiding the Tigers to their 19th consecutive regional championship.

Bill Belichick visits Cocoa High while recruiting QB Champ Smith

Despite a strong playoff run that included standout performance, such as a game-winning drive against a tough Bradford defense and efficient passing in earlier rounds, their cinderella run eventually came to an end to the hands of Class 2A state champion Cardinal Mooney in the state semifinals.

This impressive run from Champ in his first year with the program further elevated his recruiting profile as a dynamic prospect. Smith and the Tigers finished the season 8-5 after starting the season 2-4.

Cocoa quarterback Champ Smith (13) throws during the second half of the 2A regional finals of the 2025 FHSAA Football State Championships at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, November 28, 2025. Cocoa won 17-10 with a touch down in the final minute of the game.[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Legendary Coach Makes Visit to Cocoa High on Tuesday

“Thanks to Bill Belichick and Mike Lombardi for coming to see me yesterday (January 20th). I appreciate the love UNC has put into my recruitment since extending an offer. It was fun talking quarterbacking and football with two legends of the game,” Smith said about meeting Coach Belichick and GM Mike Lombardi.

In his junior season at Cocoa High School, Champ Smith completed 206 of 349 passes for 2,350 yards, tossing 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions across 12 games. On the ground, he added 193 rushing yards and one touchdown while scrambling, contributing to the Tigers’ strong playoff push despite the balanced but turnover-prone passing numbers.

With one more season remaining at Cocoa High School, Champ has already drawn significant interest from Power 5 programs, securing offers from schools such as Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky, UNC, and others.

Cocoa quarterback Champ Smith (13) gets pressure from Bradford during the first half of the 2A regional finals of the 2025 FHSAA Football State Championships at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, November 28, 2025. Cocoa won 17-10 with a touch down in the final minute of the game.[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Future Looks Electric at Cocoa High

As a highly regarded field general with a strong junior campaign and a deep playoff run under his belt, the talented prospect is poised for even more offers and recruiting momentum into his senior year.

Where will the signal caller from Cocoa High land in 2027?

Only time will tell, but with legendary coach Bill Belichick personally putting in work on the recruiting trail—making a high-profile visit too Cocoa high School on Tuesday to meet with Champ Smith.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

With Belichick’s hands-on involvement signals UNC’s serious commitment too landing the dynamic Florida quarterback, setting the stage for what could become one of the more intriguing recruitment battles in the cycle.

