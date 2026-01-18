UNC Extends Offer to Elite 2027 Wide Receiver

With the 2025 college football season nearly over and the 2026 transfer portal window closing, coaching staffs across the country are hitting the ground running on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few days, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have been highly active in the 2027 recruiting cycle, extending offers to several talented prospects, including a four-star wide receiver from Texas.

Tar Heels Offer Four-Star Wide Receiver

On Jan. 16, UNC extended an offer to Tre Moore, a four-star wide receiver from Pflugerville Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. Moore shared on X that his Tar Heels offer came following a conversation with linebackers coach Ty Nichols.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with [Ty Nichols,] I am blessed to say I have been offered by The University of North Carolina!!!" Moore wrote.

Moore is one of the nation’s top wide receiver recruits, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 131 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 18 wide receiver, and the No. 20 prospect from Texas. He’s coming off a stellar season at Pflugerville Weiss, where, according to his X, he recorded 85 catches for 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Alex Taylor (0) and running back Caleb Hood (4) after making a touchdown catch in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels’ offer comes relatively late in Moore’s recruitment, with nearly 40 programs pursuing him. With him being from the state, both Texas and Texas A&M have been making a push for the 6’3” wideout, and he’s slated to visit each school this month.

Miami and Oklahoma are two other programs that have made significant progress in Moore’s recruitment, as he took unofficial visits with both schools this fall.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As of right now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) ranks Oklahoma as the top contender in Moore’s recruitment, followed by Texas, SMU, Miami, and Ole Miss. If UNC and Belichick want a shot at landing the four-star wideout, they’ll need to make up a lot of ground in the coming weeks.

The good news for the Tar Heels is that Moore currently doesn’t have a timeline for his decision, so North Carolina theoretically has plenty of time to start making progress with the young wideout.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If Belichick and his staff can get Moore to campus in Chapel Hill for an official visit sometime in the coming months, the Tar Heels should be able to position themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

While it remains a long shot for the Tar Heels to win the battle for Moore, extending him an offer at least gives them a chance to land one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.

