Welcome to UNC Football, Madrid Tucker
UNC football lost its fourth straight game, and fifth to a Power 4 conference, to Virginia, as the Bill Belichick era has not been successful through seven contests. All of the drama off the gridiron has made for headlines — blasting all over the internet, as the media carves out what goes down behind the scenes within the program. But the Tar Heels have found another weapon:
Freshman Madrid Tucker.
Tucker, listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, is from Lehigh Acres, Florida. He attended Fort Myers High School before making his way to Chapel Hill for collegiate ball. The frosh made things a bit easier for quarterback Gio Lopez in his first game as a Tar Heel, finishing with eight receptions (Jordan Shipp finished with the second most, seven) for 41 yards.
After the game concluded, Shipp talked to the media and shared more about Tucker's performance.
“I mean, I was telling him that was his first game," said Shipp. "I think he had, like, what, like, eight catches. Like, I mean, that's his first game. It's his first-ever college game. And I'm just telling, like, no average freshman just goes out there and does that for your first start."
With 20 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Lopez tried to go for a long-ball to Tucker down the left side of the field to get in field goal position as time winding down. Tucker had his hands on the ball but lost his handle, ending up in the hands of Virginia's Antonio Clary. Shipp spoke on what he told Tucker in that moment.
"So, I mean, I have nothing but praise, high praise for Madrid," said Shipp." And I just went to go, put my hand over him, and just let him know, ‘Like, all right, we're with you.’ Next play like, that happens. That's a double cover. That's not a wide-open pass. He had two people on him. It’s just a good thing he got his hands on it. And he knows that. I know he's gonna bounce back."
"He's gonna be a weapon for us moving forward. And I just want him to know I’m very, very proud of him.”
North Carolina continues to find pieces within its offenses, constantly adding another layer that could take it to the same level as the defense, one that has been trending greatly on an imaginary graph. UNC is an offense away from reaching the next step.
Tucker Adds Another Layer Piece to the Puzzle for Belichick, UNC
There have been plenty of games throughout this year where one player has shown out. From Shipp and wide receiver Kobe Paysor, to running backs Demon June and Benjamin Hall. But last Saturday was Tucker's turn to show off what brought him to UNC's program (listed as a three-star recruit, per 247Sports).
Lopez now has three receivers who have proven to become important pieces to the offense (regardless of sample size). It has expanded beyond just Shipp, which helps out offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens with his play-calling. North Carolina is unfolding itself with every game. (Who knows who shows up against Syracuse?)
UNC is so close to overcoming the hump and winning a game. However, the costly mistakes have been the deciding factor in how its record currently looks, 2-5. Lopez's health improvement has been showing, too — throwing for 208 yards and one touchdown against the Cavaliers (including the two interceptions). The Tar Heels' signs are present, and there is no denying it.
Syracuse, led by head coach Fran Brown Jr., holds a record of 3-5 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. However, regardless of the losing record, just like UNC, it will be at home in front of its faithful fans. North Carolina has already lost a pair of true road games, against the UCF Knights and the California Bears.
Per usual, the opportunities to continue to present themselves in interesting ways for the Tar Heels. And its ability to execute will be whether or not its win total sees another tally. It has been quite a while (Sept 13) since this program has grasped the emotions of a win. Friday serves as another day to do just that... or something crazy happens, again.
