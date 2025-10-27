Emotions Pour for UNC Football After Loss to Virginia
Jordan Shipp, the sophomore wide receiver from Charlotte, North Carolina, broke down in tears after North Carolina's stunning loss to Virginia in overtime. In a game where if the ball had been thrown one second earlier by quarterback Gio Lopez or running back Benjamin Hall lunged just a tiny bit more, then UNC could have been celebrating after the contest.
- “It's hard. I was just in there, just sharing tears with some boys in there," said Shipp. "It means so much because of how much we really pour into it, you know, like you pour so much into it, and you lose a game two weeks in a row by a couple inches. That's not the way you want to go out."
The loss left Shipp wanting more — the difference of a fumble and inches have been the story for the Tar Heels — so, so close to achieving another win (what would be its first since Richmond on September 13).
- "So, I mean, but in terms of just being hungry like that, that feeling makes you want to go play like, I wish we can go out there and play again right now. I wish we had Syracuse tomorrow. I know we're all ready to get back out there and just go show everybody how good we really are. Just go get. Now it's time to just get wins.”
For head coach Bill Belichick, what he has been sharing is true — the team is making progress and finding ways to get closer toward another tally in the win column. The defense has been a huge factor of the results thus far, but the offense is steps behind in pushing the program over the hump.
North Carolina Continues to Get Better
UNC is right there, one less turnover (or two) away from earning another victory — it can smell it, but North Carolina needs to string everything together on both ends of the field — the defense can only do so much. Lopez's decision making, reading through his progressions and deciding in the moment whether or not to run has been evident in what has gone wrong.
North Carolina will travel up north to face Syracuse on Friday, October 31. The Orange hold a record of 3-5 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. Head coach Fran Brown Jr. has led his team to victories over UConn, Colgate and Clemson.
Sophomore quarterback Rickie Collins, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has stepped in to replace junior quarterback Steve Angeli, who suffered a torn achilles during the Orange's victory over the Clemson Tigers. Angeli's recorded 245 passing yards on 18 completed passes and threw for two touchdown during his last outing of the season.
Collins, in the last four outings has thrown over 200 yards in three of those games (Duke, SMU and Georgia Tech) while during the matchup against Pittsburgh, the 6-foot-2 signal caller mustered 126 yards. However, through all six appearances he has 957 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 30.8.
The improvement of UNC's defense has been extremely noticeable, as defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude sacked Virginia's quarterback Chandler Morris four times. And before the day arrived, the Cavaliers' offensive front only allowed five all season. Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has stepped it up in the play-calling department.
The Tar Heels are have five more games left to finish strong, and with the way it has been playing, their chances of coming out on top are higher than ever. For a program that has endured so much, both on and off the gridiron, there are signs that it is on the uphill climb of becoming something different.
Syracuse will be UNC's "get over the hump" game, and if it can continue to build on the last two outings, then it may receive that desired outcome — one that has not occurred for over a month.
A win. And perhaps the team will give Tar Heel fans something to cheer about, rather than walk away in question about everything that has occurred.
