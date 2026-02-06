Davis Talks Secret to Preparation Ahead of Duke Matchup

Perhaps the biggest test of the season awaits the North Carolina Tar Heels when they take on the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 7.

In a matchup of potentially the two best overall teams in the ACC, North Carolina and Duke will square off for their historic rivalry matchup later this week. North Carolina holds the all-time advantage in the rivalry with a record of 145-120 over their rivals, the Blue Devils.

The rivalry has featured some historic matchups throughout the last several decades, and this year’s matchup should be just as good. #4-ranked Duke is led by freshman standout Cameron Boozer, a projected top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Tar Heels are also led by a star rookie in the form of Caleb Wilson, another projected top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Both players are averaging over 20 points per game, and Wilson has made his presence known on the defensive end, averaging over a block and a steal per game this season.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis’ thoughts

UNC is currently 18-4 overall, and 6-3 in ACC play. They are currently riding a 4-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the ACC’s top team. Duke is currently 20-1 overall, and 10-0 in ACC play up to this point. Head coach Hubert Davis — who is no stranger to this rivalry — talked about the meaning of this matchup, and if their preparation will be any different.

“The main thing that I’ve tried to communicate to the guys is our preparation, our process, the way that we practice and the way that we play, is no different,” Davis said. “The only difference is, the circus is coming to town. Other than that, this is another game for us to compete, another opportunity for us to grow as a team, and leading up to a game, there’s absolutely nothing different.

“So, trying to get the guys to understand that the things that we’ve done for the 22 games prior to this, are the same things that we’re doing this week, next week, and the remainder of the season,” he added.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will be looking to make a statement against their bitter rivals later this week. As a team that is currently on people’s radar as a potentially dangerous team in the NCAA Tournament, they now have an opportunity to prove that they belong with the best of the best with a strong performance against Duke.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW