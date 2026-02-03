Wilson Surpasses Hansborough’s Freshman Record

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson has been spectacular for the Tar Heels this season, and he recently surpassed another former Tar Heel great’s program record.

In UNC’s 91-75 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 31, Wilson scored 22 points. It was the 15th time this season that Wilson has scored 20 or more points, which breaks Tyler Hansborough’s record for the most 20-point games by a North Carolina freshman, which he set back in the 2005-06 season. Wilson would then add a 16th 20-point game in UNC’s latest win over Syracuse.

Feb 3, 2006; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels (50) Tyler Hansborough shoots as Clemson Tigers (33) Akin Akingbala defends in the Tar Heels 76-61 victory against the Tigers at the Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Bob Donnan | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Hansborough certainly cemented his status as an all-time great at North Carolina, Wilson is on track to do the same. He has been a revelation for the Tar Heels this season, averaging 20.0 points, and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor as North Carolina’s best player this season.

He’s been just as impressive on defense, averaging well over a block and a steal per game in addition to his offensive production. Coming into the year with lofty expectations as a highly-touted recruit, Wilson has met those expectations, and then some.

He has scored in double-digits in every single game this season, and has accumulated 11 double-doubles on the season. He, along with big man Henri Veesaar, have combined to become one of the best frontcourts in the country, giving UNC a chance to win on a nightly basis.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s draft stock

His ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor has caused his draft stock to continuously rise throughout the season. Many mock NBA Draft boards have the 6-foot-10 forward being selected in the top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Wilson has been one of the main reasons that UNC has been as good as they’ve been this year. The team is 18-4 overall, and 6-3 in ACC play as they’ve now won four in a row after starting out just 2-3 in conference play. The Tar Heels have also jumped up to #14 on the AP Poll amidst their winning streak.

Wilson and the Tar Heels will look to continue their strong season throughout the remainder of the ACC schedule. Important matchups with Miami, Duke, Louisville, and Clemson remain on their schedule, so the Tar Heels will certainly be tested heading into next month’s NCAA Tournament.

