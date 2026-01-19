UNC's Derek Dixon Reacts to First Career College Start

UNC guard Derek Dixon notched his first career start on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it came in a tough loss to Cal.

Dixon, a freshman, started and played a career-high 30 minutes in the loss, tying his previous career-high of 14 points, while knocking down a career-high 4 three-pointers. The Tar Heels would fall 84-78 to Cal as they continue to struggle in ACC play .

Dixon would take Kyan Evans’ spot in the starting lineup, and Evans would come off the bench and play a season-low 10 minutes in the loss to Cal.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) dribbles against California Golden Bears guard Semetri (TT) Carr (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After a strong season with Colorado State last year in which Evans averaged over 10 points per game on string efficiency, he has struggled mightily with UNC this season, averaging 5.9 points per game on 35 percent shooting from the floor, and 31 percent from three-point territory.

Dixon’s thoughts

Despite the loss, Dixon shined in his first career start, and he was asked about his mindset heading into the game.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“Nothing changed, just be me,” Dixon said. “Be vocal, lead us to start the game, just go out there and hoop. “

Heading into the matchup with Cal, the Tar Heels had dropped 2 of their last 3 games, which likely prompted the change to put Dixon in the lineup. After another loss, Dixon talked about some of the team’s struggles in recent weeks.

“Obviously the vibes aren’t very high,” Dixon said. “Got a lot of stuff to work on, but I wouldn’t rather do it with any other set of guys, and I think we’re going to be a really good team, and we’re going to build from this, and grow from this.”

“We’ve got a really great group of guys”, Dixon added. “We started the season well, and I think we’re a really good team, just haven’t been able to find our rhythm in ACC play, but I think it’ll come, and when it does, I think we’re a scary team to play.”

On the season, Dixon is averaging just 4.6 points per game in sporadic action. However, after a strong first game in the starting lineup, his breakout could be what the Tar Heels need to get back on the winning side of things. North Carolina is at risk of falling out of the top 25 after their latest loss, but luckily for them there is still plenty of time to turn things around in the regular season.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !