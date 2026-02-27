UNC's Dixon Highlights Trimble's Unique Role in Win

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Louisville Cardinals 77-74 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center, picking up a monumental win against one of the best teams in the ACC.

While Derek Dixon did not light up the box score, totaling seven points, one rebound, and one assist, shooting 2-of-4 from the field, including 1-of-2 from three-point range, it was a step in the right direction for the freshman guard. Before Monday night, Dixon had shot 6-of-33 from the field, including 5-of-22 from three-point range in the previous four games.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Dixon spoke on several elements in the game, including Seth Trimble's career night .

Dixon's Thoughts

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble was impeccable, leading the Tar Heels with 30 points while shooting 11-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-11 from the free throw line. Dixon was straight to the point with his praise of the Senior guard, but it was accurate, as North Carolina's ceiling is exponentially higher when Trimble is assertive.

"When Seth [Trimble] is aggressive like that, our whole team – our whole offense, runs better," Dixon said.

The Tar Heels fell behind 23-13 heading into the under-12 timeout, and it appeared that they could be in significant trouble. However, from that point forward, North Carolina flipped the switch and held the Cardinals to shoot less than 33 percent from the field the rest of the way. Dixon explained how the team's confidence did not falter, despite facing a 10-point deficit early on in the game.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There's no quit in this team. It doesn't matter who's playing, who's not. It doesn't matter how big the deficit is. We've always believed we can fight back, and that's the type of belief we have in each other."

As mentioned, Dixon has struggled with his shot over the last month, but the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard discussed how he only worries about the next shot, not allowing his shooting woes to affect how he operates on the floor.

"You always got to have a mindset the next one going in, no matter how many you miss," Dixon said. "Even, like, at the end of the game when I was going up there, you know, there was no thought in my mind of missing."

Dixon will continue to operate as the starting point guard, despite his recent struggles, but Monday night was growing moment for the freshman guard.

For more coverage on North Carolina, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !