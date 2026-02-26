Tar Heels Extend Legacy Offer to Son of 'The Jet'
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels have once again tapped into their rich basketball legacy with a recent scholarship offer to Malloy Smith, a promising 2026 combo guard and the son of UNC legend Kenny "The Jet" Smith.
Family Ties Run Deep: From Kenny Smith to Malloy at Mater Dei
On February 12, 2026, UNC head coach Hubert Davis extended the offer to Smith following what the prospect described as "an amazing conversation." Smith, a 6-foot-5, 190 point guard from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
The offer has generated significant buzz in Tar Heel circles, largely due to the family ties. Kenny Smith, a standout point guard for UNC from 1983-1987, helped lead the Tar Heels to the 1987 Final Four and later enjoyed a successful NBA career, including two championships with the Houston Rockets. He's now a well-known analyst for TNT's NBA coverage. Malloy's older brother, K.J. Smith, also played collegiately and was previously offered by UNC, adding another layer to the legacy connection.
As of late February 2026 (with no new developments reported since mid-February), Smith remains uncommitted. He's a three-star prospect in most rankings and holds other offers from programs like California (where he took an official visit in October 2025), Cal State Northridge, and Portland State. While not among the elite nationally ranked recruits in the 2026 class, his size, position versatility as a combo guard, and bloodlines make him an intriguing developmental target for UNC.
Building the 2026 Class: How Smith Fits Amid Mingo and Adams Commitments
The Tar Heels' 2026 recruiting class is already building momentum under Davis. It features commitments from high-profile talents like five-star center Dylan Mingo and four-star guard Maximo Adams, positioning UNC for a strong future class amid ongoing roster questions, including injuries and potential transfers in the current group.
Kenny Smith spoke about the offer in interviews around February 17, emphasizing its personal significance—describing it as validation for Malloy's hard work and a meaningful full-circle moment for the family. Discussions on platforms like Inside Carolina and Locked On Tar Heels podcasts have highlighted the emotional and historical angle, with some speculating it could lead to deeper recruitment steps like an official visit, though nothing has been confirmed.
Next Steps in the Process: Visits, Decisions, Road Ahead for Malloy
For now, the offer stands as a feel-good story in UNC basketball recruiting: a nod to tradition, family pride, and the program's ongoing efforts to build for tomorrow. Tar Heel fans will be watching closely for any updates on whether Malloy Smith decides to follow in his father's footsteps and lace up for Carolina Blue.
For more updates and breaking news on North Carolina, click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Brandon J. Rincon brings a deep appreciation and a gift of storytelling to his role as a college sports writer On SI. A graduate of Albion College with a degree in communications, Rincon brings extensive experience as both a former college athlete and a Daily Telegram employee.