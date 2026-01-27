Bill Belichick Hall of Fame Snub Leaves NFL World Reeling

Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and the NFL world is losing its collective mind.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the man who guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, in his first time on the ballot. It’s safe to say this insane development has everyone around the NFL utterly shocked.

Some of the most notable reactions are below.

I can’t be reading this right.



This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame.



There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer. https://t.co/OXhL1Sd4FM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2026

Text from an NFL executive: “The 10+ people that didn’t vote for BB should be exposed. WTF. This is crazy.” https://t.co/aJDBvaNSGF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2026

Bill Belichick not being a first ballot Hall of Famer means that no coach should ever be. It means that the voters have decided there isn’t a coaching resume that warrants First Ballot consideration!



He is the GREATEST, most ACCOMPLISHED coach of all time! This is egregious! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 27, 2026

Regardless of your opinion of Bill Belichick, him not being a first ballot Hall of Famer is a disgrace — and a direct indictment on the Hall of Fame itself.



Just an absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/TBuyVnbZAg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 27, 2026

It’s also just embarrassing for the Hall of Fame and its voters to not elect Belichick. It will always be discussed when his name comes up now for the Hall. Just an unforced error. Even his haters know he should be unanimous first ballot HoF. https://t.co/5HbDfUHT3n — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 27, 2026

Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible https://t.co/EiKUeRPffn — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 27, 2026

Bill Belichick is officially not a first ballot Pro Football Hall Of Famer



Bill Belichick..



Bill Belichick could be in 🐐 conversations for Coach AND GM and he isn’t a first ballot Hall Of Famer in the PRO FOOTBALL Hall Of Fame https://t.co/B82i0PTbMD pic.twitter.com/LIg7DoFrFT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2026

Wild part of the Belichick / Hall of Fame news is how much reverance and respect he has (had?) for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, itself. He's spoken about going to Canton on visits with his father when he got the Cleveland job. There's perhaps no greater student of NFL History. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 27, 2026

I never would’ve thought that the sports figure to unite all of Twitter and temporarily end our deep division would be this guy. pic.twitter.com/0zKXKw5OKW — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 27, 2026

HOF voters made Terrell Owens wait three years because of his naughty attitude.



Belichick getting stiffed is 10x that. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 27, 2026

If BILL BELICHICK isn’t a first ballot HOFer who is!? pic.twitter.com/qywmMgbLuD — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 27, 2026

Dumbest shit we will see all 2026!!! https://t.co/FBu4An8R47 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) January 27, 2026

Bill Polian forcing Belichick to serve a 1-year penance for Spygate back in 2007 before making the Hall of Fame is diabolical https://t.co/YSnLffGNYo pic.twitter.com/ntuLEZqoT6 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 27, 2026

There are plenty of opinions about Belichick, and a lot of people don’t like him. That said, very few would argue that he isn’t one of the greatest coaches in football history.

During his 24 years with the Patriots, he posted a regular-season record of 266-121, while going 30-12 in the postseason. Alongside quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick won six Super Bowls with the franchise, which is a record for a head coach. He led the team to the big game three other times. He also holds the records for most playoff wins (31) and divisional championships (17) for a head coach. He was a three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year, and if that isn’t enough, he also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the Giants.

Controversy certainly surrounded Belichick and the Patriots during his time with the franchise. Spygate and Deflategate did hurt his standing around the NFL. While that likely played a factor in the voting, that simply wasn’t enough to block his induction.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated