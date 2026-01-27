Bill Belichick Hall of Fame Snub Leaves NFL World Reeling
Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and the NFL world is losing its collective mind.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that the man who guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, in his first time on the ballot. It’s safe to say this insane development has everyone around the NFL utterly shocked.
There are plenty of opinions about Belichick, and a lot of people don’t like him. That said, very few would argue that he isn’t one of the greatest coaches in football history.
During his 24 years with the Patriots, he posted a regular-season record of 266-121, while going 30-12 in the postseason. Alongside quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick won six Super Bowls with the franchise, which is a record for a head coach. He led the team to the big game three other times. He also holds the records for most playoff wins (31) and divisional championships (17) for a head coach. He was a three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year, and if that isn’t enough, he also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the Giants.
Controversy certainly surrounded Belichick and the Patriots during his time with the franchise. Spygate and Deflategate did hurt his standing around the NFL. While that likely played a factor in the voting, that simply wasn’t enough to block his induction.
