Social Media Reacts to UNC's Near Upset of UVA
North Carolina suffered a heartbreaking 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia. The Tar Heels had multiple opportunities to win but came up short in key moments.
Here are some of the reactions.
*This will be updated
It's Finally Happened
A growing trend in college football has seen students in the stands go shirtless and wave their shirts above their heads. The tradition, which signals fan frustration with their team’s play, started during Indiana’s 38-3 loss to Rutgers in 2021.
Now, with Indiana ranked No. 2 in the country after going 2-10 that year, the practice has become a rallying cry for struggling teams, suggesting that better days are possible.
When that clip went viral of the Indiana students went viral again this season, some members of the Oklahoma State student section started doing it, and it eventually spread all across the country.
Now, it has reached Chapel Hill. It started with two students.
It didn’t take long for the section to grow. Dudes rock.
UNC Fumbles An Inch Away From the Endzone ... Again
Just when North Carolina appears to make progress, disaster strikes. For the second consecutive week, the Tar Heels fumbled at the one-yard line just before scoring a potential touchdown. Last week, Nathan Leacock’s possible game-winner slipped away when Cal cornerback Brent Austin knocked the ball free late in the fourth quarter. The Bears recovered in the end zone and held on for a 21-18 win.
Though the circumstances were a bit different, it happened again.
Gio Lopez completed a 13-yard pass to Kobe Paysour, who reached out for the pylon and it looked like he scored, but they ruled him down at the 1-yard line. When they went to review it to see if he scored, however, they ruled that he fumbled before the ball crossed the pylon and called it a touchback, resulting in UVA getting the ball.
The Tar Heels just seem to be snake bit.
UNC Screws Up in the Redzone Again
After a bad pass interference call that led to a goal-line stop and an interception by Andrew Simpson that put UNC deep into UVA's territory, UNC finally looked like it was going to exercise its red zone demons.
On third down, the Tar Heels turned it over again. Gio Lopez’s red-zone pass bounced off Shanard Clower and was picked by Virginia defensive end Mitchell Melton, squandering yet another UNC scoring chance.
ESPN's David Hale told me that North Carolina leads the country in red-zone turnovers. They have had three in the last two games. While the offense has improved, the Tar Heels can't capitalize when they need to the most.
OVERTIME!
Carolina went into overtime for the first time since 2023. It wasn't something we expected going in, but it shows the overall improvement of the Tar Heels. Although freshman wide receiver was this close to being the hero had he caught the ball.
After Virginia scored first in overtime, Gio Lopez hit Davion Gause for a 9-yard touchdown pass. North Carolina went for two, but Ben Hall was stopped just short of the goal line. Had Hall been able to extend the ball a bit further, the Tar Heels would have pulled off a major upset.
*This will be updated
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!