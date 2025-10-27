UNC’s Gio Lopez Showing Growth, But Work Remains
North Carolina has struggled offensively throughout the year and the numbers back it up: the Tar Heels have averaged 279 yards per game (129th in the country and last in the ACC) and have not gained 400 yards of total offense in any game this season.
A large part of that was UNC’s anemic passing attack which in large part has been due to offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens’ inability to call an effective gameplan, finding someone other than Jordan Shipp make plays in the passing game, and of course, its starting quarterback Gio Lopez.
Before UNC’s game against Cal, Lopez completed 62.7% of his passes for 430 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also averaged 107.5 yards per game, which ranked 127th among Division I quarterbacks.
Lopez’s play was bad enough that many were calling for a quarterback change. After Max Johnson didn’t separate himself from Lopez to be the permanent starter, Lopez got another chance to prove himself, and these last two games he’s don enough to keep the job and the improvement is there.
The Come Up
Since returning from his injury, Lopez has completed 59.1% of his passes for 375 yards (187.5 passing yards per game), with one touchdown and one interception. Although the numbers appear modest, the eye test tells a deeper story.
Lopez looked noticeably more comfortable in the pocket and was attempting tighter-window throws than he did earlier in the season.
Following the Cal game, Lopez said he was the healthiest he had been since before a car accident just days prior to the season opener against TCU—a fact reflected in his improved performance.
Against Virginia last week, Lopez completed 23 of 36 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. He was particularly sharp in the first half, going 17-for-25 for 173 yards—his best showing in a single half this season.
While Lopez managed just 6-of-11 passing—including 0-for-4 in the third quarter—for 35 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the second half and overtime, his first-half performance demonstrated his potential for big-time play. He also had an opportunity for a second touchdown pass, and both interceptions had extenuating circumstances.
Early in the first quarter, a 13-yard completion to Kobe Paysour ended with a fumble at the goal line, which rolled out of the end zone for a touchback.
Both interceptions came under unusual circumstances: The first, in the red zone in the third quarter, went off Shanard Clower’s helmet. The second occurred late in regulation, when a deep ball to freshman Madrid Tucker was tipped off Tucker’s hands and intercepted by Virginia’s Antonio Clary in the final 20 seconds.
If Tucker had made the catch, UNC could have been in position for a potential game-winning field goal.
Work Still Needs to Be Done
Nonetheless, Lopez needs to work on a couple of things.
Lopez needs to speed up his decision-making process. At times, he releases the ball too late—even when a receiver is initially open. By the time the pass arrives, the window has closed, resulting in an incomplete pass or, if completed, a missed opportunity for significant yardage.
This is often because Lopez locks in on a single receiver. When that target isn’t open, he sometimes overlooks others who are, leading to forced throws into tight coverage or missed opportunities for easier completions.
Lopez Has Chance for Another Breakout Game
Lopez has an opportunity to boost his numbers and continue his growth in UNC’s final five games. Of the five remaining opponents, four—Syracuse, Stanford, Duke, and NC State—are ranked in the 100s nationally on defense.
Carolina will face Syracuse on the road this Friday, on Halloween night at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly known as the Carrier Dome). The Orange rank 122nd in total defense, allowing an average of 436.4 yards per game, and 127th in passing yards allowed, surrendering nearly 274 yards per contest.
If Lopez wants to show that his improvement is legitimate and establish himself as the bona fide starting quarterback moving forward, it starts with delivering another season-best performance against one of the nation’s weakest pass defenses.
