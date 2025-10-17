Freddie Kitchens’ Perspective of UNC’s Offense Through First Five Contests
UNC football has had its bright moments during this 2025 season under Bill Belichick on the offensive end. From the first drive of the TCU game, featuring a big throw down the field from quarterback Gio Lopez to wide receiver Jordan Shipp, to backup quarterback Max Johnson hitting his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, in stride for a touchdown, the same game.
And then, there's freshman back Demon June, who had a big performance against the Richmond Spiders, rushing for over 100 yards. But the rest of the moments?
Not so much.
North Carolina has had a challenging time scoring the football, especially when its opponents belong in the Power 4 (TCU, UCF, and Clemson). And tonight, it faces another Power 4 opponent, taking on the California Bears on the road. Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens shared his assessment of the team's offense during his presser earlier this week.
“I think some of the progress we've made haven't showed up on the score board," said Kitchens. "But I think we have made progress from, if you go back to TCU, moving on to Charlotte, moving on to Richmond, UCF, Clemson. I think we've made progress."
"Doesn't always show up on the scoreboard, but we've made progress in different areas, and we just need to continue to stay where our feet are and get better each and every day, and eventually we'll get the results that we want.”
Kitchens On the Areas of Progress
Kitchens also shared the areas of improvement he has seen by North Carolina during practice.
“I think communication has gotten better," said Kitchens. "From the standpoint of the quarterback to the line, the line to the backs, the receivers to the quarterback. You know, there's communication all over the field that happens every play."
"I think that communication has gotten better, definitely, which increase your chance to be successful in the individual play."
"Then you string up those together, and you get success. And it really can, you know, you can cut this thing down into drives or plays or whatever, but each and every play is its own entity and has a different set of problems or a different set of communication rules and things like that."
"And you get that going, but if you have a misstep along the way, that's how you get sometimes bogged down and don't have the results that you want.”
North Carolina has a big task against California, but if Kitchens says that he has seen improvement in communication, it could perhaps turn into a victory for the Tar Heels. However, that remains to be seen until it actually happens, of course. Anything goes, both on and off the field, for this football program.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!