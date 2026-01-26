Former UNC Quarterback Clinches Super Bowl Berth

A former North Carolina standout quarterback is making waves in the NFL, and he’ll be headed to his first career Super Bowl appearance next month.

Drake Maye, now with the New England Patriots, took down the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game to advance to his first career Super Bowl, where they’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks. Maye punched in a rushing touchdown in the 10-7 win in an old-fashioned snow game.

Maye played for UNC from 2021-2023, tossing 63 touchdowns with 8,018 passing yards and 16 interceptions. Maye was named ACC Player of the Year in 2022 after throwing for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

He was later selected with the third overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft, and has firmly established himself as the franchise’s next quarterback of the future. In his career, he has thrown for 6,670 yards for 46 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his first two seasons.

He broke out into stardom in the 2025 season, tossing 31 touchdowns with 4,394 yards and just 8 interceptions. Maye also boasted an AFC-leading 72 percent completion percentage as he finished the year as an MVP candidate.

Maye is one of only a handful of former UNC quarterbacks to play in the NFL, joining the likes of Sam Howell, and Mitchell Trubisky among others. So far, Maye is looking like by far the most successful of the bunch.

UNC, Patriots connection extends past Maye

Oddly enough, while Maye is currently the face of the Patriots, one of their most notable figures of all time currently runs the Tar Heels modern-day program, that being head coach Bill Belichick. The 73-year-old just wrapped up his first season at the helm of UNC after spending over two decades as the head coach of the Patriots from 2000-2023.

Belichick won 6 Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots, and was named Coach of the Year 3 times. Now, he’ll try to replicate his success at the NCAA level with UNC. In 2025, his Tar Heels finished just 4- 8, and will look to bounce back in 2026.

Maye will now look to finish the job, and secure a Super Bowl title in just his second NFL season after a very successful career at UNC. His time with the Tar Heels, and now the Patriots have provided that UNC can be a favorable destination for football, and the current program will look to validate that sentiment next season.

