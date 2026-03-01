Former UNC Sharpshooter Signs 2-Way Deal with Bucks

A former North Carolina Tar Heel has signed his first NBA contract this week, as guard Cormac Ryan has signed a 2-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

With UNC

Ryan spent one season with the Tar Heels during the 2023-24 season after spending the previous three seasons with Notre Dame, and the 2019-20 season with Stanford. He averaged 11.5 points per game in his lone campaign with UNC, shooting 38 percent from the field, and 35 percent from three-point range.

Ryan was a highly sought-after player during his time at Notre Dame. He served as a team captain in each of his three seasons with the program, and averaged 12.3 points per game as a senior. His time with the Tar Heels was brief, but made sure to have a profound impact while he was at UNC.

He was largely a role player for the Tar Heels that season, serving a similar purpose as Luka Bogavac does for the current team today. A sharpshooter, Ryan had his signature moment as a Tar Heel on Mar. 9, 2024, when he dropped 31 points on 8-12 shooting from the floor, 6-8 from three-point range in an 84-79 win over Duke. The win was not only a career day for Ryan, but also helped UNC secure the regular season title in the ACC that season.

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cormac Ryan (3) reacts in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ryan would then play a big role in UNC’s run to the Sweet Sixteen that season, scoring 13 points in the Round of 64, 14 in the Round of 32, and 17 in the Sweet Sixteen, where they eventually lost to Alabama by a score of 89-87.

Despite only spending one season with the team, his performance against Duke, followed up by several strong performances in the NCAA Tournament made him a memorable fan favorite amongst the UNC fan base.

After UNC

Following his stint with the Tar Heels, Ryan went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, and landed in the G-League with the Oklahoma City Blue, who are affiliated with the Oklahoma City Thunder. This season, he has spent time with the Wisconsin Herd, the G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, and is now earning the call up with his two-way deal.

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cormac Ryan (3) reacts in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bucks are currently 26-31 on the season, and are firmly out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, which could mean that Ryan will actually get a chance to prove himself in the NBA.