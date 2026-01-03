UNC Freshman RB Announces Intent To Return in 2026
In this story:
The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened up. Despite that, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be bringing back one of their key offensive pieces.
On Jan. 2, the team announced on X that freshman running back Demon June has re-signed with the program, signaling his return for the 2026 season. On the first day of the transfer portal window, one of UNC’s star freshmen is opting to stick with Bill Belichick and his vision for the Tar Heels’ turnaround.
June was a three-star recruit who enrolled early at UNC, first arriving on campus before the 2025 season. Upon his arrival, June was deep down the team’s depth chart. In his high school career in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June rushed for 4,741 yards, and scored 84 touchdowns on the ground while also accumulating 20 receptions for 245 yards and five touchdowns.
After a handful of impressive performances to open the season, including a 148-yard, one touchdown performance against Richmond, June was named the team’s starter in the backfield. After starting the season as an afterthought, June quickly became the Tar Heels best option in the ground game.
June finished his freshman season with 84 carries for a team-high 464 yards, good for 5.5 yards per carry, and two touchdowns on the ground. He also added 17 receptions for 159 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air in the passing game.
His return to the Tar Heels for 2026 provides some continuity for what was a sluggish offense in 2025. The Tar Heels averaged just 19.3 points per game, which was second-to-last in the ACC in front of only Stanford. With quarterback Gio Lopez likely returning to the Tar Heels as well, improvements from both him and June will be key if UNC hopes to turn things around next season.
The Tar Heels have already been hit hard by the transfer portal offensively, losing running back Davion Gause, backup quarterback Max Johnson, tight end Jake Johnson, and wide receiver Javarius Green among others. They’ll look to fill those gaps throughout the transfer portal process this offseason.
After going just 4-8 in the first season of the Bill Belichick era, the Tar Heels will be aiming to get back on the winning side in 2026. While finding impactful transfers will be important, retaining strong, young talent such as June will be key to give the team the continuity it needs to be successful next season.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.