UNC Freshman RB Announces Intent To Return in 2026

The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened up. Despite that, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be bringing back one of their key offensive pieces.

On Jan. 2, the team announced on X that freshman running back Demon June has re-signed with the program, signaling his return for the 2026 season. On the first day of the transfer portal window, one of UNC’s star freshmen is opting to stick with Bill Belichick and his vision for the Tar Heels’ turnaround.

June was a three-star recruit who enrolled early at UNC, first arriving on campus before the 2025 season. Upon his arrival, June was deep down the team’s depth chart. In his high school career in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June rushed for 4,741 yards, and scored 84 touchdowns on the ground while also accumulating 20 receptions for 245 yards and five touchdowns.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) while scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After a handful of impressive performances to open the season, including a 148-yard, one touchdown performance against Richmond, June was named the team’s starter in the backfield. After starting the season as an afterthought, June quickly became the Tar Heels best option in the ground game.

June finished his freshman season with 84 carries for a team-high 464 yards, good for 5.5 yards per carry, and two touchdowns on the ground. He also added 17 receptions for 159 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air in the passing game.

His return to the Tar Heels for 2026 provides some continuity for what was a sluggish offense in 2025. The Tar Heels averaged just 19.3 points per game, which was second-to-last in the ACC in front of only Stanford. With quarterback Gio Lopez likely returning to the Tar Heels as well, improvements from both him and June will be key if UNC hopes to turn things around next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have already been hit hard by the transfer portal offensively, losing running back Davion Gause, backup quarterback Max Johnson, tight end Jake Johnson, and wide receiver Javarius Green among others. They’ll look to fill those gaps throughout the transfer portal process this offseason.

After going just 4-8 in the first season of the Bill Belichick era, the Tar Heels will be aiming to get back on the winning side in 2026. While finding impactful transfers will be important, retaining strong, young talent such as June will be key to give the team the continuity it needs to be successful next season.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !