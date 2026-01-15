Good, Bad and Ugly From UNC's Upset Loss to Stanford
The North Carolina Tar Heels blew another double-digit lead in the second half, and this time it cost them the game.
UNC went into Stanford and took control early, building double-digit leads in both halves. Once again, the Tar Heels could not protect an advantage, as the Cardinal clawed back to earn a 95-90 upset win over UNC.
Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from UNC’s loss to Stanford.
The Good
Frontcourt dominance
The frontcourt duo of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar continues to carry the Tar Heels. The two scored 26 points apiece and were the only consistent contributors for UNC. Each took over a half, with Veesaar doing most of his damage in the first half and Wilson dominating the second.
Veesaar jump-started the Tar Heels with 16 first-half points, including two 3-pointers. The pick-and-pop game was effective, and the Cardinal bigs were hesitant to step up defensively. Wilson had a near-perfect second half, igniting UNC out of the locker room with a personal 8-0 run. He finished the half with 20 points and went 8-for-8 from the field.
The Bad
UNC allowed two career highs
This was not supposed to be a big night from 3-point range for the Cardinal, yet they shot 16-for-28 from beyond the arc. The Tar Heels knew they would have their hands full with Ebuka Okorie, who entered the game ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring at 22 points per game. However, a 36-point, career-high performance from Okorie was not on UNC’s bingo card — even if no one was particularly surprised.
Okorie’s ability to blow past UNC defenders led to wide-open looks for his shooters. Along with his career night scoring the ball, Okorie also set a career high with nine assists. Jeremy Dent-Smith and Ryan Agarwal were the primary beneficiaries of Okorie’s playmaking, combining to hit 11 3-pointers.
Agarwal set a career high with 20 points, while Dent-Smith finished with a season-high 20. Both players entered the game averaging just six points per contest.
The Ugly
Another blown lead
The Tar Heels blew double-digit leads in both halves, which is simply unacceptable for a program of the caliber of UNC. They led 27-15 in the first half before allowing a 19-7 run. During that stretch, the Tar Heels went five straight minutes without a made field goal.
After Wilson’s hot start in the second half, UNC built a 63-51 lead. Shortly after the 3-point barrage began, and the Cardinal never looked back.
UNC made just two shots over the final five minutes of the game, a troubling trend that continues to resurface. This is a concerning sign for the Tar Heels, and if coach Hubert Davis remains complacent, it could lead to a disappointing season in Chapel Hill.
Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25.