Tar Heels Keeping Close Tabs on Top 2027 Shooting Guard

UNC Involvement

The North Carolina Tar Heels are actively monitoring one of the premier talents in the Class of 2027: in-state standout Jordan Page, widely regarded as the nation’s top shooting guard in his cycle.

Page, a 6-foot-5 explosive wing from Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC, holds a five-star rating and is ranked 9th nationally (No.1 SG and No. 1 player in North Carolina according to 247Sports), He has drawn strong interests from NC State and Georgetown, in which both have given Page offers, including the Tar Heels themselves on June 24, 2025.

As a versatile two-way guard with elite athleticism, high basketball IQ, and the ability to score efficiently at multiple levels, Page fits the mold of modern UNC wings who’ve succeeded under Coach Hubert Davis. It’s still too early to call the Class of 2027, but the Tar Heels’ in-state advantage and proactive pursuit position them well to contend for his services as recruitment heats up.

Five-Star SG Jordan Page Calls UNC Interest a "Blessing"

“I pride myself on the defensive side. I can score at all three levels efficiently. I’m transitioning into more of a point guard, combo guard type of player,” said Page on his playing style. “I mean everything, I think there are always ways to improve in every part of my game.”

Page burst onto the scene early, earning all-state honors as a freshman with impressive averages of 17.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game on efficient shooting splits (50% FG, 34% 3PT).

Beyond playing at Broughton High, Page also competes for the Garner Road club team and has represented USA Basketball, including helping the 2025 USA Men’s U16 National Team win gold at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup.

Page has spoken positively about the process, calling opportunities from UNC “great” and noting that the recruitment has been a “blessing.” Page has been keeping details close to the vest; UNC has remained a prominent name alongside in-state rivals like NC State.

“I’m very happy about these opportunities,” said Page. “I grew up watching these schools play.”

A homegrown star with the tools to thrive at the highest levels, Page represents the next wave of elite talent in North Carolina. If he chooses to become a Tar Heel in the near future, he could help sustain the tradition of developing versatile wings into NBA prospects. For now, he will be a name to watch going into the 2027 cycle and his senior season as well.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !