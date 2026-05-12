Predicting UNC’s Top 5 Leading Scorers in 2026

Regardless of what you think about the North Carolina Tar Heels' chances in the 2026-27 season, you cannot dispute that head coach Michael Malone has assembled a competitive roster, considering the circumstances he has had to operate through.

North Carolina will look vastly different from last season, raising numerous questions about where its production will come from. Here are predictions for the Tar Heels' five leading scorers next season.

1. Terrence Brown

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This is an obvious one, as the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard averaged 19.9 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. There are a few reasons to believe that Brown will continue his scoring onslaught at North Carolina.

One, he will face less competition in the ACC than in the Big 12 . Yes, Duke and Louisville could each be top-five teams in 2026, but overall, the conference is weak. Second, Malone's scheme could create easier opportunities for Brown on and off the ball. Finally, the surrounding pieces around Brown will open up ample space on the floor. Brown's scoring production may take a slight dip, with more offensive weapons to depend on, but he should still lead this group offensively.

2. Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There's a reason Avdalas was Malone's first acquisition as the Tar Heels' head coach. The Virginia Tech transfer's ability to play point guard at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds can unlock North Carolina's offense.

Avdalas produced two 30-point performances early last season before his production and efficiency tailed off as the season progressed. I do not expect that to be the case in 2026 with this coaching staff and player allotment.

3. Matt Able

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is when the list can start with different combinations, but I am going to give a slight nod to Able here. The North Carolina State transfer projects to be the starting small forward for the Tar Heels in 2026.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range. With extended playing time and improved coaching, each of those statistical outputs will improve.

4. Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

I was very close to putting the incoming freshman one spot higher, but Adams' role as a bench contributor potentially limits his scoring upside next season.

That being said, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward could absolutely develop into a lethal offensive weapon off the bench and still average north of 10 points per game.

5. Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson is the ultimate chess piece on this roster, which he illustrated in the final stretch of 2025 without Caleb Wilson . During that span, the Alabama transfer averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field.

While Stevenson's importance to the Tar Heels will be apparent throughout next season, you will see him contribute in multiple areas, which will thin out his scoring production. He will still be a key piece for North Carolina, but expect his presence to be truly felt on defense and on the glass.