Roger Goodell Explains NFL’s Role in Hall of Fame Voting After Bill Belichick Snub

As the Patriots return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018, Roger Goodell met with the media for a press conference in San Jose on Monday. Among the questions fielded by the NFL commissioner, Goodell was asked about the recent omission of New England legendary coach Bill Belichick as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Goodell made clear that the NFL is not involved with the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting process in any sense other than helping to elect its panel of voters. He also spoke highly of Belichick as a coach and the impact he’s had on the game from his lengthy tenure in New England.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not in any way controlled by the NFL. We have no say in the voting process, we don’t participate in the voting process... I think it’s really an important honor, and it’s something that should be done with a lot of clarity, a lot of understanding of what’s expected of those voters,” Goodell said. “Our board does nothing more in the voting [process] than approve the leaders of the media that participate. So, we are not involved in it.”

As Goodell stated, the Hall of Fame is entirely separate entity from the NFL, and the league has minimal input into the voting process. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee consists of a panel of 32 media members, one from each football city and two from Los Angeles and New York, as well a 33rd member from the Pro Football Writers of America. Additionally, there are 17 at-large members of the committee, to make a total of 50 voters from the media. Each member is reviewed annually and their selection must be approved by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors with an 80% approval rating.

Goodell went on to add, “Bill Belichick’s record goes without saying. Same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft. They are spectacular, they’ve contributed so much to this game, and I believe they’ll be Hall of Famers.”

The official list of inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 5, but reports indicate Belichick wasn’t voted in. Goodell has no doubts that the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach will be enshrined in Canton when all is said and done, whether or not it’s on the first ballot.

