Roger Goodell Talks Steve Tisch, Bad Bunny and More in Annual Presser: Everything He Said

NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell sat down with reporters on Monday night as part of his annual state of the league press conference ahead of Super Bowl LX. Across roughly 45 minutes, the longtime league leader discussed everything from Bad Bunny and political statements to the scandal surrounding Giants co-owner Steve Tisch.

Here's a look at almost everything he said, across a variety of topics:

A return to Mexico City in 2026

The league will return to Mexico City in 2026, the commissioner said Monday, bringing the total of international games next season to nine—the newly announced Saints game in Paris, plus contests in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Munich, Madrid, and three in London.

Goodell added that he would love to have 16 games overseas—enough for every team—in the future.

The league will host games in Mexico City in 2027 and 2028, as well.

An 18-game season is 'not a given'

On the topic of an 18-game season, Goodell said such a change is "not a given" and that the league has "not had any formal discussions" on the matter. If an 18th game were to be added, both the NFL and the players' union would need to discuss things like roster sizes and additional bye weeks, among other issues, he emphasized.

As recently as February 2025, Goodell said that 18 regular-season games and two preseason games "might be a possibility." At the time, Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. responded by saying, "No one wants to play an 18th game."

Confidence in officials

Goodell unsurprisingly expressed confidence in the league's officials, who took their fair share of criticism this season for what fans believed to be a multitude of questionable calls.

"I'm so amazed at how good our officials are," the commissioner told reporters. "We spend time all week looking at various angles [of a play] and still debating it a week later. These guys have to make a split-second decision. And the men and women on our field are incredible, and I think that they've proven over and over again they're really wonderful at what they do. On the other hand, it's a difficult sport to officiate. It's fast, it's quick, and we have to be able to use technology, in my view, to try to prevent the obvious errors."

Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame snub

The commissioner was predictably asked about Bill Belichick's recent Hall of Fame snafu, though he spent much of his answer making clear that the league and the HOF are two separate entities.

He ended by saying that, “Bill Belichick’s record goes without saying, same with the Patriots and Robert Kraft, who is also a candidate. They are spectacular. They have contributed so much to this game and I believe they will be Hall of Famers.”

Diversity in coaching

On the lack of racial diversity among the league's 10 new head coaching hires, Goodell said he believes "diversity is good for us" and that "we still have more work to do." He also pushed back on the notion that teams only interview Black head coaching candidates to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

“I would probably dispute your context of the question. I think the Rooney Rule has been seen as a positive by our clubs by giving them an opportunity to look at a diverse set of candidates," he said. "They make the choice ultimately, but I think it’s shown them the value of that—to look at talent where you might not know it or you may not see it.

“We’re in a competitive league. People are challenged. We had 10 openings this year. Teams are trying to get the coach that they think can win."

On Giants co-owner Steve Tisch

Goodell was also asked about Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's apparent connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which came to light over the weekend.

"Absolutely, we are going to look at all the facts," the commissioner said, asked to what extent the NFL will investigate Tisch's reported email exchanges with Epstein. "We're going to look at the context of those, we're going to try to understand that, and we'll look at how that falls under the [NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.] But I think we take it one step at a time."

Goodell on Giants owner Steve Tisch's appearance in the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/KU4fDAfxcG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

On politics and Bad Bunny

Given the climate in the U.S. at the moment, Goodell was asked about the possibility of a political statement from any of the pregame performers or from halftime headliner Bad Bunny, who used his acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday to disavow Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Bad Bunny—and I think that was demonstrated last night—is one of the greatest artists in the world," Goodell said. "And that's one of the reasons we chose him. But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and that this platform is used to unite people and bring people together. ... I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he'll have a great performance."

On the topic of a possible ICE presence around the stadium and area in Santa Clara, Goodell said the league is very focused on security and that he sees "no change in that in the preparations for the Super Bowl."

A new academic achievement award

Goodell announced that the league is creating the Paul Tagliabue Academic Achievement Award in honor of the late commissioner. The prize will "be presented to an active NFL player who epitomized Tagliabue's scholarship and academic excellence," per the NFL.

