North Carolina Targeting 4-Star 2027 Tight End

The past month has been hectic for North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff. Not only did the Tar Heels have to navigate the chaos of the 2026 transfer portal window, but they’ve also been highly active on the high school recruiting trail.

Belichick and company have been primarily focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle, recently extending a flurry of offers to some of the nation's top prospects, including a four-star tight end from Oklahoma.

Tar Heels Extend Offer to 4-Star 2027 Tight End

On Jan. 29, UNC extended an offer to Titus Hawk, a four-star tight end from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Oklahoma. He shared on X that the Tar Heels had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive a offer to play for [UNC Football].”

Hawk is an intriguing tight end prospect, standing 6’7” and weighing 210 pounds. He’s received offers from more than 25 Division I programs, including Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and now North Carolina.

While his recruitment is wide open, a few programs have already made progress with the four-star tight end. Oklahoma hosted him on two unofficial visits this fall, and Notre Dame hosted him on one. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Sooners the best chance to land him at 46.3%, with the Fighting Irish a close second at 27.4%.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will have to make up a lot of ground on other schools pursuing him if they want a chance to land Hawk. Still, as of now, he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Belichick and company plenty of time to make progress in his recruitment.

UNC struggled to generate production from its tight ends last season, with Jake Johnson leading the position in receiving with only 144 yards. Throughout his NFL career, Belichick-coached teams have thrived on strong tight end play, and bringing in a talented prospect at the position is likely a priority for the Tar Heels in the 2027 cycle.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hawk would be an excellent addition to UNC’s class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 232 overall player in the country, the No. 15 tight end, and the No. 5 prospect from Oklahoma.

While the Tar Heels currently face an uphill battle to land Hawk, if they can build a strong relationship with him in the coming weeks, they should be able to establish themselves as firm contenders for one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !