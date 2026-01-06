North Carolina Lands Talented Pass Rusher

One aspect of the North Carolina Tar Heels that was highly productive and effective in 2025 was the defense's ability to create pressure on the opposing quarterback. Melkart Abou-Jaoude (10.5 sacks) and Tyler Thompson (7.0 sacks) formed one of the most dangerous edge-rusher tandems in the country, accounting for 56.4 percent of the Tar Heels' sacks this past season.

Unfortunately, Thompson entered the transfer portal last month , weakening North Carolina's pass rush heading into next season. His departure created rumors that the move could convince Abou-Jaoude to leave Chapel Hill, but that has not transpired up to this point.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thompson's decision to leave suddenly made edge rusher a dire need for the Tar Heels. Luckily for North Carolina, the transfer portal has a surplus supply of pass rushers with potential to develop into consistent disruptors.

On Monday , the Tar Heels landed Penn State transfer, who possesses the characteristics and talent to turn into an every-down pass rusher for Steve Belichick's defense.

Former Penn State Edge Rusher Jaylen Harvey Joins North Carolina

Nov 16, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Jaylen Harvey (44) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With former Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin being relieved of his duties in October and signing a multi-year contract with Virginia Tech shortly after, Penn State is entering a re-tooling offseason. That has spurred multiple players from the program to enter the transfer portal.

Harvey was one of those players, making his decision to leave Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the season. In 2025, the 6-foot-2, 246-pound pass rusher played in 11 games, and started the season opener. In those outings, Harvey produced eight tackles, one sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Because Harvey - who was a four-star prospect in 2024 - redshirted his freshman season, he still has three years of eligibility remaining. That is monumental because if Harvey bounces back this upcoming season, this could instantly transform into one of the best bargain acquisitions of the transfer portal.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, general manager Michael Lombardi discussed how this offseason is different for the Tar Heels and how the process will be easier to manage for the front office.

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal - what could be in the portal - what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” Lombardi said. “And so, we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

