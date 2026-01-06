UNC Loses Tight End To Transfer Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels have suffered another loss to the transfer portal, as tight end Connor Cox has opted to hit the portal, per Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

Cox, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 10 games for the Tar Heels this season, hauling in five receptions for 21 yards while being largely used as an extra blocker in the UNC offense. Per Hummer, Cox held a PFF run block grade of 78.3 in the 2025 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cox spent his high school days in Jacksonville, Florida, helping Bolles High School reach the state semifinals in the state’s 2M division. He earned Florida Times-Union Super 11 recognition after catching 30 passes for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns in his senior season.

From there, he would spend two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks prior to transferring to North Carolina before the 2025 season. He appeared in nine games over those two seasons, catching one pass for a nine-yard touchdown. Now entering his junior season, Cox will look for an opportunity elsewhere.

This off-season will mark head coach Bill Belichick’s first full off-season since taking over as head coach. He has now gotten a taste of the current college football landscape after spending decades winning Super Bowls in the NFL, and should have no problem bringing in high-impact transfers.

After a disappointing 4-8 season, the Tar Heels are seeing plenty of activity when it comes to the transfer portal. Along with Cox, the Tar Heels have also lost quarterback Gio Lopez, backup quarterback Max Johnson, defensive back Malcolm Ziglar, tight end Jake Johnson, running back Davion Gause, and wide receivers Javarius Green, and Kenedy Uzoma among others.

In turn, the Tar Heels have also brought in some much-needed reinforcements through the portal so far, including Colorado State transfer tight end Jaxxon Warren, ULM transfer wide receiver Jonathan Bibbs, Wisconsin transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., and Charleston Southern transfer offensive lineman Andrew Threatt.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) runs with the football during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Additionally, leading rusher Demon June , among others, have already announced their return to UNC for the 2026 season, giving the Tar Heels some continuity at important skill positions for next season and beyond.

Belichick and his staff will look to load up the Tar Heels’ roster for next season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season in 2025. Having already brought in some impact transfers, the UNC will stay active to give themselves a chance at an ACC crown next season.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !