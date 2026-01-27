Luka Bogavac Taking Steps in Right Direction

North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac is beginning to trend upwards after slipping out of favor in Hubert Davis’ rotation thanks to his recent performances.

The sharpshooting guard is averaging 9.8 points per game this season, shooting 39 percent from the floor, and just 31 percent from three-point range. After starting the season off very strongly, scoring in double-figures in 9 of his first 10 games, Bogavac slipped into a deep funk that has taken him a while to climb out of.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

From Dec. 16 to Jan. 10, Bogavac scored in double-digits just one time, and scored 2 points or less four times, including two scoreless outings. As a result, Bogavac saw his minutes decrease drastically, as he continued to fall further and further out of the rotation as he struggled to find his rhythm in the Tar Heels’s offense.

Now coming off the bench, Bogavac has begun to pick it back up as of recently. Over his last four games, Bogavac is averaging almost 11 points per game, and is shooting 41 percent from three-point range.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) on the fast break in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Catalyst in upset

His latest performance saw him step up big time in UNC’s road upset of #14 Virginia . Bogavac scored 14 points off the bench in the win, shooting 4 for 7 from the floor, and 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. His trio of three-pointers were the most he has hit in a game since Dec. 13 against SC Upstate.

Bogavac will look to keep the ball rolling throughout the rest of the season. They are a deep team, but if UNC wishes to make an impactful run in this season’s NCAA Tournament, they’ll need one of their top guns from beyond the arc to find some consistency. If his latest performances are any indication, that consistency may be found sooner rather than later.

After stumbling out of the gate to begin ACC play, the Tar Heels have won their last two games to improve their record to 16-4 on the season, and 4-3 in the ACC. They’ve now jumped up in the AP Poll as well, going from #22 last week, to #16 this week in light of their upset over Virginia .

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) and forward Matthew MacLellan (34) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Up next

North Carolina will now look to keep their newfound momentum into the remainder of their schedule in the ACC. February will present many challenges for the Tar Heels, with matchups against Duke, Miami, NC State, and Louisville all on the horizon next month.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !