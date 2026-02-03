UNC Making Progress With Top 2028 Wide Receiver

For the past month, college football coaching staffs across the country have been putting all their energy into the high school recruiting trail, continuing to target, offer, and pursue some of the nation’s top prospects.

While North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have primarily targeted prospects in the 2027 class, the Tar Heels are also making progress with several 2028 recruits, including a three-star wide receiver who recently named UNC among his top schools.

Tar Heels Standing Out to 3-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

Over the past few months, UNC has been targeting Seven Rashad, a three-star wide receiver in the 2028 class from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. The Tar Heels extended an offer to him in November and have pursued him since.

Although he’s only a sophomore at Buford, Rashad already has a massive frame, standing 6’5” and weighing 185 pounds. He’s established himself as one of the top pass catchers in the 2028 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 133 overall player nationally, the No. 25 wide receiver, and the No. 15 prospect from Georgia.

Several programs are actively pursuing Rahsad, and a few have already made progress in recruiting him. The young wideout recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that UNC, Auburn, and Mississippi State are his top three schools.

“UNC, Auburn and Mississippi State are my top three right now,” Rashad told Simmons. “All three have offenses that use my size and skill set. I’m a big wide receiver/ tight end type, and those schools really know how to use guys like me. The coaching staffs have also invested a lot in building relationships with me.”

While the Tar Heels have emerged as an early contender for Rashad, the Buford High School star is also interested in several other programs. He told Simmos he plans to visit Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson this spring.

Still, UNC has made a strong early impression on him, and Belichick and his staff should work to strengthen their relationship with the three-star cornerback as more schools enter his recruitment.

With Rashad being a 2028 prospect, there's likely a long way to go before he makes a decision. If the Tar Heels can continue to make progress with him over the coming months, they should be in a strong position to compete for one of the top wide receivers in the 2028 class.

