Maye Puts UNC Program in Spotlight After Stunning Playoff Run

Former UNC quarterback Drake Maye has done what many thought might take years: lead the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl.

“Patriots are back, baby,” Maye said in a post-game on-field interview.

Maye in Stunning Fashion

In a stunning turnaround for the storied franchise, Maye orchestrated a gritty AFC Championship victory over the Denver Broncos, punching New England’s ticket to Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

Maye, the former North Carolina star selected by New England in the 2024 NFL Draft with the third overall pick, showcased his dual-threat ability throughout the playoffs. Facing one of the toughest postseason paths in league history–beating three top 5 defenses (the Chargers at #5, Texans at #1, and Broncos at #2). He relied on his arm when needed but more crucially on his legs in the biggest moments.

The Patriots defeated the Broncos 10-7 in a defensive slugfest played in a swirling blizzard at Empower Field at Mile High. It will be the first appearance for the Patriots since Brady took them in 2018 in a victory over the Los Angeles Rams. This is their NFL-record 12th Super Bowl trip overall.

“From Day 1, he’s been the same guy,” Maye said of Vrabel. “Coaches hard, but at the same time cares about us a lot. We love Coach, love playing for him. We got some more work to do.”

Using his legs, Maye accounted for the game’s lone touchdown on a 6-yard rushing score to tie things up 7-7 at the end of the first half. But the defining play came late: with the game on the line and under two minutes remaining, Maye bootlegged right on third down, scrambling for a critical 7-yard gain and securing the first down and victory.

Maye completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards in the snowy AFC Championship Game, but he made his biggest impact on the ground with 10 carries for 65 yards and a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Remarkably, the former Tar Heel protected the football throughout, committing zero turnovers.

“Defense has been stepping up all playoffs,” Maye said. “We’re gonna play better. I’m just proud of this team… It took everybody.”

He will be the second-youngest quarterback to ever start in the Super Bowl, just older by 36 days from the legendary Dolphin, Dan Marino, at 23 years and 163 days.

Drake Maye faced the toughest path to the Super Bowl in NFL Playoff History.



No QB has ever beat 3 Top 5 defenses to get to the Super Bowl.



Until Drake Maye.



Chargers were #5 Defense



Texans were #1 Defense



Broncos were #2 Defense



PUT SOME RESPECT on Drake Maye’s name. pic.twitter.com/hlMX8wYPHn — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 25, 2026

Passing of the Torch?

Maye, in just his second NFL season, has drawn comparisons to Brady for his poise and ability to make plays when it matters most. He became the 4th quarterback since 2000 to win his first 3 playoff starts (Brady, Burrow, Warner).

With his victory over the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, he did something that Brady could never do: Win in Denver. Brady went 0-3 in Denver for his career in the playoffs.

