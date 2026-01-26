Patriots’ Drake Maye Goes Full Circle With Super Bowl LX

During Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, a 13-year-old Drake Maye got tickets to watch his hometown team play on the NFL's biggest stage.

So when his New England Patriots, winners of the AFC for the first time in seven seasons, take the field in Santa Clara, California, in two weeks for Super Bowl LX, he won't be in unfamiliar territory. Both of those games taking place at Levi's Stadium, and Maye — an MVP candidate — will technically be going to his second Super Bowl, this time as a player.

"It’s full circle," Maye said after the Patriots knocked off the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC championship (via the Boston Herald). "My dad, when I was maybe in seventh grade, said if the Panthers made it we were going to go. It was heartbreaking, they lost to the Broncos."

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.

The Panthers were the league's top team that season, led by MVP (and future Patriots quarterback) Cam Newton. On the other side, future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was playing in his final game. Maye left the game upset, as the Broncos won the game 24-10 on the back of a dominant defensive showing.

Despite seeing his Panthers lose, Maye still remembers what that experience was like for him.

“But no, it was a good experience for a kid my age who loved football, loved quarterbacks," he said. "That was Peyton’s last game. What a Hall of Fame career he’s had. Pretty cool to be full circle, going back here 10 years later, and I think it’s just a special moment for this whole team, and we’re just going to enjoy it tonight and head back. We have two weeks, so we have some work to do, but I’m looking forward to seeing who we’re going to play."

Maye and the Patriots didn't play the prettiest game en route to the Super Bowl. They played just well enough, though. The 23-year-old quarterback went just 10-for-21 for 151 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Just like those Broncos, New England won the game because of the defense.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The snowy conditions also didn't help, something that won't hinder the Patriots' offense in their next game.

"We didn’t play our best ball in the first half, and in the second half came out and just battled the elements, snow," Maye said. "It was a gritty win. Our defense stepped up. It was fun to watch."

So Maye isn't a stranger to the stage he's set to grace. Sure, it will be just his fourth postseason game as a professional quarterback, but he knows what a Super Bowl-losing performance in the Bay Area is like. He hopes to put together a winning one.

"I think we still haven’t played our best football yet in these playoffs," Maye said. "I’m looking forward to seeing that and hopefully having that click and win the Super Bowl."

