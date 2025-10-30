All Tar Heels

Caleb Wilson Speaks After UNC’s Exhibition Win Over WSSU

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson met with the media after the Tar Heels defeated Winston-Salem State 95-53 in their exhibition game Wednesday night.

Grant Chachere

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson during UNC's exhibtion game vs. Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29, 2025.
North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson during UNC's exhibtion game vs. Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI
Below is Wilson's media availibility along with a partial transcript

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson dribbling the ball up the court with senior guard Seth Trimble behind him during the exhibition game vs. Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

On slow start…

We got to pick it up. We got to be some dogs be at Carolina playing soft. That's what the coach said to us, Coach Davis, and you know, we implemented it. 

How about you? You had a really good game. How'd you feel out there? 

UNC basketball / Matt Giles-North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I felt good. I mean, I'm still a freshman. I'm still learning. So I got a stuff I got to pick up on to get better at. But I feel good. You know, 20 and 10 is my goal every game. So as long as I get that, I feel like I did somewhat All right. 

On the turnovers…

A bit of a bit of underestimation. I feel like your opponent should determine your play. I feel like we didn't come out aggressive, like we were playing Kansas next week. No disrespect to Winston-Salem State. They had a great game. I just feel like we were underestimating our opponents. Once we picked it up, it was good for us. 

On pulling away late…

Rameses / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Coach told us to just, you know, pick it up like we North Carolina, like we

can't. We can't have slow starts. We're going to get everybody's best shot no matter who we play. So just pick it up. Limit turnovers and make sure we crash the class. 

On saying he was going to “dunk on dudes”...

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson loading up for a posterizing dunk over Winston-Salem State forward Abou Camara.; Oct. 29, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

You know, I just usually, when I'm about to duck with somebody, I look them in their face, they make decision to jump. That's on them. 

Yeah, I was about to dunk it the first time. That's only even lost it, and I was about to just try to power it up through but, you know, they got a piece of it on my own, I'm not really sure, but once I got it back, I knew it was time to finish. 

How was it like playing out here the first time in the Dean Dome here?

Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts walks off the court after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

 It was great, and it was a great experience. Was a lot of fun. You know, I've driven distance since I was a kid, so just being able to play at this high level and, you know, actually perform well, it's just a blessing. It starts for real on Monday.

Thoughts on the season starting… 

North Carolina players huddling up during a stoppage in play; Oct. 29, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I'm excited for it. You know, I feel like I've been preparing for it for four or five months, and, you know, it's here finally. You know, as long as I keep doing what I'm doing, be aggressive, keep getting better day by day, I feel like I have a great year.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.