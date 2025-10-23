All Tar Heels

Hubert Davis Speaks On BYU's Future NBA Draft Pick

UNC and head coach Hubert Davis will have a challenge during its exhibition in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jeremiah Artacho

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis at the 2025 ACC Tipoff
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
North Carolina men's basketball will have the opportunity to face BYU, head coached by Kevin Young (now going into his second season with the program) and a future NBA Draft pick — AJ Dybansta, a freshman from Brockton, Massachusetts. Davis and the rest of the coaching staff will get to see how their team handles the task of defending a high-caliber offense.

On Wednesday, Davis spoke to the media about Dybansta and how he is beyond the basketball court.

  • “Well, I mean, AJ [Dybansta] is not only an outstanding player, he's just a really neat kid that obviously is extremely talented out there on the floor," said Davis during Wednesday's press conference.
  • "But he's also somebody that loves the idea of team and teamwork, and just watching a little bit of tape on them and their exhibition game against Nebraska has just continued to grow as a player, as a teammate."
  • "But BYU is not AJ Dybansta, BYU is BYU, and this is very good basketball team, and so with the number of talented players out there, and so we're very thankful for the opportunity to be able to compete against them this Friday.”

Dybansta will be one of the many players North Carolina faces with a high-profile in college basketball, and will be fascinating to see how it approaches guarding the 6-foot-9, do-it-all forward.

BYU finished its season with a 26-10 overall record, while going 14-6 in the Big 12 (tied with Arizona and behind Texas Tech and Houston, who stood at the top of the conference).

A Big Test Despite Only An Exhibition

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Roy Williams Court logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A marquee matchup that will draw a lot of attention, BYU will be a test for UNC to learn more about itself — what works and does not work — it will be a new beginning for many players on the squad, and a chance for senior guard Seth Trimble to step up as the leader of the team on and off the hardwood floor.

Aside the fact that this is an exhibition, Davis will learn a whole lot about his team and provides an opportunity for Tar Heel fans to see what's to come during the 2025-2026 campaign — considering the Round of 64 exit to Ole Miss this past March during the NCAAT. There will be a lot ot unpack for everyone involved, inside and out of the program.

Ramse
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses performs during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Friday night will tell a tale that will mark the beginning of a new season.

Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.