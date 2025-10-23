Battle of 2026 NBA Draft Picks: Wilson vs. AJ Dybansta
The UNC-BYU exhibition will feature two freshmen who stand at the top of the Class of 2025: Tar Heel Caleb Wilson and Cougar AJ Dybansta. Per ESPN's rankings, Wilson sits at No. 5, while Dybansta places right at the top as the No. 1 player of the class. (Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Duke's Cameron Boozer, and Tennessee's Nate Ament fill in the top five.)
North Carolina makes the trip to the West Coast and faces the elevation Salt Lake City, Utah, serves. This will be UNC's tune-up of the preseason before taking on Winston-Salem State on Wednesday, Oct 29, at 7:30 p.m. — its last opportunity to make changes before the season opener on Monday, November 3, when Central Arkansas enters the Dean Dome.
UNC and BYU will start the brand new season ranked, with North Carolina at No. 25 (behind Wisconsin, Creighton and Michigan State) and BYU (behind Michigan, Duke and St. John's) inside the top ten, at No. 8. But despite everything, this contest (even if it does not count) will be the brightest on Wilson and Dybansta — both of who are not even 20 years old yet.
The future of the NBA lies in this exhibition, and coincides with two head coaches, UNC's Hubert Davis and BYU's Kevin Young, who are in the early stages of the position.
The Battle of the 2026 NBA Draft Picks
Do not be surprised if there is a stretch where Wilson and Dybansta go at each other during the exhibition, perhaps where one player goes on a hot streak then the other returns the favor on the other end of the parquet. Wilson and Dybansta both have talent when in isolation, given their size and length — showing how much the game of basketball has changed.
Davis and Young's rosters are centered around each respective player, and will one important factor about this game is how the rest of the players show up. From UNC guard Seth Trimble and big man Henri Veesar to BYU guard Rob Wright and big Keba Keita. This game will feature competitive basketball in every aspect of the sport.
The Tar Heels are in for an great game with BYU as their opponent, and a win may be the fire starter it needs for the scheduled non-conference slate — one that includes Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky and Ohio State — no cupcakes in this bunch.
