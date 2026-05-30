Michael Malone Major Factor in UNC Landing Terrence Brown

Terrence Brown has officially signed with the North Carolina Tar Heels, as the university formally announced the guard's arrival to Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Brown discussed his journey to North Carolina and what led him to choose the historic college basketball program. That being said, it's safe to say that head coach Michael Malone was a driving force in the Tar Heels' landing the Utah transfer .

Brown's Thoughts

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“He’s just a straightforward and caring person," Brown said of Malone. "How much of a heart he has is what I feel goes unnoticed. He’s an intense coach that’s all about winning and I love that. I know that he’ll push me to my limit, and that’s what I need from a coach to help me go to the next level. He has a real attention to detail because he obviously knows what he’s talking about.”

Brown emphasized that the longtime NBA head coach was the biggest factor in his choosing North Carolina over Kansas and Kentucky, among others.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“For sure, he had a big impact on me going there," Brown elaborated. "And then the culture there was cool. The assistants have won national championships there – Coach [Sean] May and Coach [Pat] Sully [Sullivan]. It’s a culture and family, that’s what made me lean towards them.”

During the Tar Heels' pursuit of Brown, Malone had Brown's film prepared for the assistant coaches ahead of the senior guard's visit with the staff last month.

“It stood out to me, because we were watching film and he has all my clips ready to go," Brown explained. "He’s pointing out each thing, he knows my passing reads, and my scoring reads… he knew everything about my game and said how much he liked it.”

Brown went on to say what Malone appreciated about his game while they watched his film from last season.

Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) shoots under the basket during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

“Obviously, the thing that sticks out is my scoring," Brown said. "He loves that, when we watched film he said he thinks I can improve my playmaking. He said I’m actually good at playmaking and told me I could thrive with more players around me."

"My defensive efforts, he showed my anticipation on defense and a lot of good clips where I was staying solid on defense. He said he wants to make me more grounded and not gambling as much defensively, and that I can be a great defender."

“He wants my playmaking and assists up and my turnovers down," Brown continued. "He said the scoring is always going to be there, that I’m just a baller player, and a scorer at heart. The other things, he’s going to help me improve on and become a better player.”

Main Takeaways

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Malone's transition from the NBA to college was a polarizing topic among analysts and experts covering NCAA basketball. The main concern for Malone was his ability to gather talent in the transfer portal and recruiting pool. However, the veteran head coach has spearheaded North Carolina's ability to land several marquee players, specifically in the portal, with Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, and Brown being the top acquisitions.

Additionally, Malone has also signed Sayon Keita from Barcelona and has the Tar Heels in pole position to land Greek center Alexandros Samodurov, who withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft this weekend.

As for Brown, the former Big 12 guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range in 2025. Brown's production may not be as robust, as the Tar Heels possess a plethora of scoring options. However, I expect Brown's efficiency and overall performance to vastly improve under Malone's tutelage.