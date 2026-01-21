Roy Williams Comments on New UNC Arena Rumors

In recent weeks, there has been much discussion surrounding the long-time home of the North Carolina Tar Heels , the Dean E. Smith Center, with a former UNC legend now chiming in on the discussion.

Jan. 18 marked the 40th anniversary of the historic venue, named after legendary UNC head coach Dean Smith, who led the program from 1961-1997. The arena has been home to 500 wins, and four national championships (1993, 2005, 2009, and 2017). With the arena beginning to show signs of clear aging, planning for a new site has become the topic of discussion lately from UNC officials.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The grumblings of a new arena have caught the attention of some of the most notable UNC figures. In a video posted to Instagram , former North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams advocated for the historic program to remain in the Smith Center for the foreseeable future.

Williams coached the Tar Heels for 18 seasons from 2003-2021, reaching the Final Four six times, and winning three national championships as a head coach, and helping establish UNC’s foundation as an assistant under Dean Smith from 1978-1988.

Jan 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with former UNC great Michael Jordan on the court as they were honored as part of the 1982 national championship team in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Williams' thoughts

“I’m very much in favor of staying here in the Smith Center, remodeling, renovating, whatever we need to do. I do not want to go off campus,” Williams said. “I was Coach Smith’s assistant for 10 years. We had many discussions about basketball, about life, about the golf course, everything. But I do know during the conversation about what to get out of this building, the Smith Center, that Coach Smith wanted this place on campus. That was his wish. There was no question. He even told me one day that, after he was dead and gone, it was up to me to fight to keep it on campus.”

“The Smith Center, and North Carolina basketball in the Smith Center, has taken many people and taken their breath away by really, really special moments,” he added. “And I hope that’s where we stay forever.”

Mar 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) congratulates guard RJ Davis (4) after hitting a three point shot against Michigan State Spartans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Smith Center has been home to some of the most iconic moments in all of college basketball. From Vince Carter and Michael Jordan, to more modern-day legends such as Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot, many notable talents have stepped foot inside the historic venue, and the current group of Tar Heels , led by freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, will look to continue the building’s legacy while they still can.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !