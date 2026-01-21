Roy Williams Comments on New UNC Arena Rumors
In this story:
In recent weeks, there has been much discussion surrounding the long-time home of the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Dean E. Smith Center, with a former UNC legend now chiming in on the discussion.
Jan. 18 marked the 40th anniversary of the historic venue, named after legendary UNC head coach Dean Smith, who led the program from 1961-1997. The arena has been home to 500 wins, and four national championships (1993, 2005, 2009, and 2017). With the arena beginning to show signs of clear aging, planning for a new site has become the topic of discussion lately from UNC officials.
The grumblings of a new arena have caught the attention of some of the most notable UNC figures. In a video posted to Instagram, former North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams advocated for the historic program to remain in the Smith Center for the foreseeable future.
Williams coached the Tar Heels for 18 seasons from 2003-2021, reaching the Final Four six times, and winning three national championships as a head coach, and helping establish UNC’s foundation as an assistant under Dean Smith from 1978-1988.
Williams' thoughts
- “I’m very much in favor of staying here in the Smith Center, remodeling, renovating, whatever we need to do. I do not want to go off campus,” Williams said. “I was Coach Smith’s assistant for 10 years. We had many discussions about basketball, about life, about the golf course, everything. But I do know during the conversation about what to get out of this building, the Smith Center, that Coach Smith wanted this place on campus. That was his wish. There was no question. He even told me one day that, after he was dead and gone, it was up to me to fight to keep it on campus.”
- “The Smith Center, and North Carolina basketball in the Smith Center, has taken many people and taken their breath away by really, really special moments,” he added. “And I hope that’s where we stay forever.”
The Smith Center has been home to some of the most iconic moments in all of college basketball. From Vince Carter and Michael Jordan, to more modern-day legends such as Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot, many notable talents have stepped foot inside the historic venue, and the current group of Tar Heels, led by freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, will look to continue the building’s legacy while they still can.
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.