North Carolina's Secondary Receives Good News

The North Carolina Tar Heels received more good news on Friday when the school announced that defensive back Jaiden Patterson will return to the program next season. This followed the report that defensive lineman Leroy Jackson is also set to return to Chapel Hill in 2026.

Patterson was originally recruited as a safety , but as injuries began piling up for the Tar Heels in the secondary, the true freshman stepped in as a cornerback, establishing himself as one of the most consistent corners on the roster.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Yasin Willis (6) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In his first collegiate season, Patterson recorded five pass breakups, one interception, and 34 tackles in 12 games this past season.

What This Means for North Carolina

The Tar Heels' 2026 recruitment class is filled with four-star recruits at multiple positions, including cornerback Kenton Dopson. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner was ranked as the No. 14 player at his position, choosing North Carolina over programs, such as Penn State, Texas, and Florida.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers tight end Ian Schieffelin (18) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Patterson and Dopson III could transform into one of the top defensive back tandems in the country if both continue to develop as the season progresses. That is a long way from now, but the Tar Heels should be thrilled about this news.

While speaking with the media this season, Patterson discussed what the coaching staff's expectations were for him when he first entered the program.

“Coach Brian [Belichick] preached as soon as he got here, and Coach Steve [Belichick], that you have to show you’re versatile,” Patterson said earlier this season.

“All the defensive backs know what the corner has to do, and they know what the ‘star’ has to do, and they know what the safety has to do," Patterson said. "You show that you know and you’re paying attention, and you know what they’re doing - writing everything down in film - they’re going to trust you to play whatever position you can excel at."

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Patterson believes that he can maximize his opportunity at North Carolina because the coaching staff highlights the strengths of its players by preparing them on and off the field. The soon-to-be sophomore cornerback gave credit to a specific coach.

“I was pretty confident because the coaches put us in position to succeed," Patterson continued. "Throughout the weeks, [Brian Belichick], would say, ‘hey, who wants a corner rep?’ You just go up there, you try corner. So, I feel like they really put us in spots where we can excel. So, I wasn’t as intimidated.”

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !