2026 SI NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge: Beat a North Carolina Expert

With Selection Sunday behind us, the 2026 NCAA tournament is officially here, and the North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to flip the script by making a deep run in March Madness.

North Carolina enters the tournament as a six-seed in the South Region, which includes Florida and Houston as the top two teams in that quadrant of the bracket.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis points to his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Millions of people tuned in to watch the bracket reveal on Sunday, and now that the field of 68 is officially cemented, fans will be filling their brackets in hopes of getting the most picks right in their respective pools. Last season was the first time since 2008, that all four No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four. The Tar Heels are hoping to be the reason that trend does not continue in 2026.

SI is providing fans an opportunity to compete with SI experts, who have made their own picks for this year's March Madness. If you are a passionate college basketball fan, and want to prove your knowledge of the game, join the 2026 SI Bracket Challenge.

How to Join the 2026 SI Bracket Challenge

Click right here to join the 2026 SI Bracket Challenge and make your picks for the upcoming men's and women's NCAA tournaments. It is completely free to join the competition and outsmart your friends, and potentially even the experts on SI.

Potential Prizes

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"The following prizes will be awarded to the Men's Winner (“Men's Prize”): (i) two (2) tickets to one (1) Final Four game of the 2027 NCAA Division I Men's College Basketball Tournament with an ARV of $2,000; (ii) one (1) year subscription to the print editions of Sports Illustrated with an ARV of $20.00; (iii) one (1) Sports Illustrated Framed Cover Print of the Men's Winner choice available at https://sicovers.com/shop/framed+prints with an ARV of $500.00 and (iv) one (1) $500 Fanatics gift card. The ARV of the Men's Prize is $2,659."