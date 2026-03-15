Best & Worst Case Scenarios for UNC on Selection Sunday

The North Carolina Tar Heels will enter the NCAA tournament on a two-game skid, losing to Duke and Clemson in the last week. Despite earning a double bye in the ACC tournament, the Tar Heels wasted their opportunity, losing in their opening game, which took place in the quarterfinals.

Now, North Carolina has to worryingly wait to see where they will be seeded in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed on Sunday. By no means should the Tar Heels be overly concerned about missing the tournament, but they could find themselves in an unforeseen position .

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for North Carolina on Selection Sunday.

Best Case Scenario

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Heading into the conference tournament, the Tar Heels simply had to beat Clemson in the quarterfinals to clinch a six-seed in March Madness. Obviously, that did not happen, and now we will have to see where North Carolina ends up in the bracket.

Nevertheless, there is still a real possibility that North Carolina is one of the four six-seeds in this year's field. Best-case scenario, the Tar Heels exit Sunday's watch party knowing that they are viewed as a top-24 team in the bracket.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In this scenario, North Carolina would be paired against an 11-seed, and when assessing potential opponents in the first round, a few teams would present ideal matchups for the Tar Heels.

Based on the latest projections, Missouri and Miami (OH) are two teams that North Carolina would be more than happy to see in the first round.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Looking forward to the second round and identifying teams along the three-seed line that would provide the Tar Heels a legitimate shot at reaching the Sweet 16, assuming they advance past the first round, a couple of teams come to mind.

Those include Nebraska and Gonzaga. Both teams, similarly to North Carolina, are incredibly vulnerable, and the Tar Heels' length and defense could pose issues for each team. Additionally, one or both of those teams could be an upset candidate in the first round.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Worst Case Scenario

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At this point, North Carolina should not enter Selection Sunday with any assumptions, and they could be as low as a seven-seed. If that is the case, the Tar Heels' experience in the NCAA tournament would be reminiscent of how they fared in the conference tournament.

At the moment, Iowa State, Houston, UConn, and Michigan State are the projected two-seeds. North Carolina would be a one-and-done team in this scenario.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Iowa State and Houston would be nightmare matchups for the Tar Heels, especially the Cougars, who are an elite defensive team and are capable of completely shutting down their opposition.