Social Media Reacts To UNC’s Matchup with Miami

The #11 North Carolina Tar Heels took on the Miami Hurricanes in a pivotal ACC matchup with serious implications in the standings on Tuesday.

Both teams entered the matchup tied in the conference standings at 7-3. Coming off of their comeback upset win over #4 Duke, UNC looked to keep the ball rolling against Miami. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t get it done on the road, falling 75-66.

With many eyes on the marquee matchup in the ACC, social media was on high alert throughout the game.

Social Media’s Thoughts

“Is it me? Or does the Energy levels of UNC already look wayyyy off?”

“CALEB WILSON OH MY”

“This a good defensive game between MIA x UNC 🏀🏀🏀”

“Hurricanes lead the Tar Heels 11-6 at the first TV timeout in Coral Gables.

Ugly offensive start for UNC, shooting 3-of-8 from the field thus far in addition to three turnovers.”

Hurricanes lead the Tar Heels 11-6 at the first TV timeout in Coral Gables.



“Miami dished out a couple of early punches. Zero response so far from #UNC.”

“Miami has the chance to do the funniest thing ever vs UNC lmaooo”

“At the U-12 media timeout, the Hurricanes lead UNC 24-15. Malik Reneau with 10 points already.”

“Hubert Davis is PISSED. Rightfully so.

Can't tell you how many second-chance opportunities #Miami is getting right now, including that putback dunk.

#UNC trails 26-23. 9:29 left in the first half.”

Hubert Davis is PISSED. Rightfully so.



“This team doesn’t respect its University or its Head Coach enough to play hard for 40 minutes. It’s pathetic and sad. #UNC”

“Why is #UNC in this game?

14 bench points.”

Why is #UNC in this game?



“Kyan Evans we see you. Eight first half points so far from numero zero. Second leading scorer behind Henri Veesaar.”

“The game before Duke/North Carolina is always a challenge. The game after may be even tougher.

See UNC tonight. Down 3 at halftime to Miami. Canes need a win like this to bolster their resume. Not surprised this could come down to the wire.”

The game before Duke/North Carolina is always a challenge. The game after may be even tougher.



“Halftime: Miami 43 UNC 40

Hurricanes shooting 58.1 percent from the field on 18-of-31 shooting.

Henri Veesaar leads the Tar Heels with nine points, Kyan Evans with eight.

Caleb Wilson held to three points while Seth Trimble is scoreless here at the half.”

Halftime: Miami 43 UNC 40



Hurricanes shooting 58.1 percent from the field on 18-of-31 shooting.



Henri Veesaar leads the Tar Heels with nine points, Kyan Evans with eight.



“Win or lose, Miami Hurricanes basketball coach Jai Lucas is putting on a coaching clinic. Switching defenses , substitutions, & keeping a more talented UNC Tar Heels squad off balance. Hubert Davis is staying even-keeled & sticking to his normal game pattern. Good game thus far”

“CALEB. WILSON. BANG. 💥

📺 ESPN”

“Seems UNC is having that post big game let down.”

“@UNC_Basketball has to get a true PG this offseason.”

“Gonna head right back down the rankings if these fellas don't lock in.”

“Really impressive last couple of minutes from Jonathan Powell. Been a difference-maker in this second half. Spark.”

“Remarkable how UNC can’t even get a 4-0

Run”

Remarkable how UNC can’t even get a 4-0

“@UNC_Basketball Getting out played at the moment!! Gotta get it switched pretty quick!!🩵🏀”

“Trailing by 4 with 7:24 to go.”

“Miami holding onto a 63-60 lead at the final TV timeout in Coral Gables.”

”Typical UNC let down after a huge win against Duke. Not surprised, still sucks smh. Team was flat to begin with, got out toughed in the paint, & had way too many turnovers. Regroup quickly”