5-Star UNC Point Guard Target Pushes Back Commitment Date

UNC head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have done a solid job in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Tar Heels have already secured a commitment from four-star power forward Maximo Adams and are in contention for some of the nation’s other top prospects.

One of those prospects is a five-star point guard who was previously scheduled to announce his commitment on Thursday but has pushed that date back as he continues to mull over his decision.

Five-Star 2026 Point Guard Delays Decision

Throughout the 2026 cycle, UNC has been pursuing Dylan Mingo, a five-star point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in Farmingdale, New York. The Tar Heels first offered him in May and hosted him for an official visit in Chapel Hill in November.

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the Heel logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shortly after his visit, Mingo trimmed his list of schools down to four, naming UNC alongside Baylor, Penn State, and Washington. On Jan. 17, the five-star point guard announced he would make his decision on the 22nd; however, that is no longer the case.

According to Rivals’ Joe Tipton, Mingo has pushed back his decision. The Long Island Lutheran star didn't set a new commitment date, and as of now, there's no clear timeline for when that may be.

5⭐️ Dylan Mingo has pushed back his commitment date, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-5 point guard goes in-depth on each of his finalists and discusses what he’s looking for in a future school (+): https://t.co/jOirYTkoN9 pic.twitter.com/imv08gGmks — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) January 19, 2026

Shortly after delaying his commitment, Mingo spoke with Tipton about the decision and where each of his four finalists stands in his recruitment.

Regarding why he pushed back his commitment, Mingo explained that he wanted to make sure everything was set in stone before announcing his decision.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“It’s just getting things, you know, set up and confirmed,” Mingo told Tipton

When asked where the Tar Heels stand in his recruitment, Mingo told Tipton that UNC is a prestigious program he’s dreamed of playing for since he was a kid. He also highlighted the legendary players who have worn the Tar Heels’ jersey and how he would love to follow in their footsteps.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (left) goes through a pregame routine with guard Elijah Davis (6) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“Honestly, I feel like North Carolina, as a kid, I feel like pretty much everybody has to dream of playing there one day," Mingo told Tipton.

He continued, "It’s a prestigious program, so just seeing how many players in the past have put on the jersey, Michael Jordan, Joel Berry, players like that, have just done great there. And if I do commit there, I would love to see me go on that same path one day.”

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Mingo is one of the top recruits in the country and would be a massive addition to UNC’s 2026 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 4 overall player nationally, the No. 1 point guard, and the No. 1 prospect from New York.

With him pushing back his decision, UNC fans will have to wait a little longer to see whether he’ll play for the program next season. Still, it’s clear he’s interested in the Tar Heels, and there’s a strong chance they’ll end up securing the five-star guard.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !