North Carolina's Strengths Highlighted in Win Against Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels improved their record to 11-1 after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The victory also extended the Tar Heels' win streak to five games. North Carolina has not lost a game since the start of December.

With that being said, the Tar Heels demonstrated how dominant they can be on both ends of the ball in Saturday's contest. These strengths carried North Carolina over the finish line in a game where their shortcomings nearly cost them the game.

Let's take a look at which of these strong points were portrayed on full display in Saturday's win over the Buckeyes.

Elite Defense

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) shoots against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No matter what, you can always expect North Carolina's defense to be a factor in each and every game it partakes in. The Tar Heels' offensive production was lackluster in the first half, but the defense was able to minimize the struggles on the other end of the court.

Entering Saturday's contest , Ohio State averaged 87.6 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. North Carolina held the Buckeyes to 70 points and a 39.7 field goal percentage (25-of-63). Ohio State's three-game streak of scoring at least 80 points was snapped against the Tar Heels.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

North Carolina's defense is headlined by an elite frontcourt and complemented by the ability to switch on every ball screen. Head coach discussed this point during his postgame press conference, explaining the Tar Heels' strategy on the game-clinching defensive stop.

"Also in four seconds, that’s a lot of time," Davis said. "So, their strength not only to score but to get fouled and get to the free-throw line was of concern. We switched everything. We had a lineup in there that we could switch everything and feel good about the one-on-one matchup, and we were able to get it done and get a stop."

Depth and a Reliable Third Option

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

North Carolina's depth has developed into a strength in recent weeks, but that was exemplified with Seth Trimble returning to the lineup. Trimble scored 17 points in his first appearance after missing nine games with a fractured forearm.

Not only did his return prove his value to the team, but it also allowed the roster to fall perfectly into place with everyone's roles clear. The Tar Heels were able to shift Jarin Stevenson into a bench contributor, which benefited both the team and the player.

Additionally, back to Trimble, North Carolina, now has its clear third option on offense. When Trimble was out, there was no knowing who the third-leading scorer would be. Trimble forms the ideal offensive trio with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson.

