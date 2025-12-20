Numbers That Matter in UNC vs. Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Ohio State Buckeyes square off in a pivotal matchup on Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. North Carolina enters the game with a 10-1 record, while Ohio State owns an 8-2 record.

This is one of the most polarizing matchups in this week's slate, with the Tar Heels and Buckeyes each striving to make a statement heading into conference play, which heats up in early January.

With that being said, here are several key stats to take into account heading into Saturday's battle between North Carolina and Ohio State.

Scoring Output

North Carolina: averages 80.7 points per game but has surpassed 80 points in two of the last five games.

Ohio State: averages 87.6 points per game and has scored at least 80 points in each of the last three games.

The Tar Heels rank 139th in the country, while the Buckeyes are 39th in the country in scoring this season. Whichever team reaches closer to their season average in this category will most likely prevail. North Carolina's offensive inefficiency and inconsistencies prevent it from scoring in bunches.

Ohio State can apply considerable pressure on the Tar Heels by jumping out to a hot start from the field.

Field Goal Percentage

North Carolina: shoots 47.2 percent from the field, which ranks 99th in the country.

Ohio State: shoots 51.2 percent from the field, which ranks 21st in the country.

Offensively, the Buckeyes have the advantage in most of the critical categories, and they can create a substantial lead in the first half, which North Carolina could be trending towards based on recent performances.

Free Throw Percentage

North Carolina: shoots 69.6 percent from the free throw line, which ranks 245th in the country.

Ohio State: shoots 77.9 percent from the free throw line, which ranks 17th in the country.

While the Tar Heels are underwhelming from the stripe, the Buckeyes will make teams pay for committing useless fouls and getting into the bonus early on. North Carolina has struggled in the first half of the past two games, but their opponents have been unable to take full advantage because of struggles from the free throw line.

Ohio State can exploit North Carolina's recent struggles, which can create an uncomfortable environment for the Tar Heels.

Rebounding

North Carolina: averages 39 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the county.

Ohio State: averages 34 rebounds per game, ranking 148th in the country.

The Buckeyes clear advantage on the offensive end of the court makes this battle that much more important. North Carolina cannot afford to allow offensive rebounds and extra opportunities to Ohio State's offense.

