Trimble Understands Importance of Final Home Game Against Duke

Saturday's matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils is the most fascinating game in the entire college basketball slate this weekend.

Both of these teams have several newcomers who have not experienced this historical game. That is the not the case North Carolina's guard Seth Trimble has had his fair share of battles against Duke in his career.

On Thursday, Trimble discussed the magnitude of this game and what emotions he is experiencing , as Saturday will be his final game against Duke at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Trimble's Thoughts

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“My emotions this year have been high. I’m really just cherishing this matchup, this opportunity, and a blessing like this," Trimble said. "A lot of people in this world would die to be in my position. So, I’m really making sure that I’m making the best out of it. This is my last home game with the Duke-UNC matchup, so I’m just making it the best that I can, but I’m doing a pretty good job of letting the guys know how much tension there is during this matchup, what the stakes are at, the history.”

As documented, Trimble has faced Duke a handful of times. He explained how the anticipation for Saturday's game differs from his freshman year.

“My freshman year, I was super amped up," Trimble said. "I didn’t expect myself to play 20 minutes or to go and have this huge role, but I knew that I was putting myself into the history books with this rivalry. So it was a huge blessing. I was super excited, but I did learn that you have to approach it like another game.”

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“You [got to] block out the fans, everybody’s in your DMs before the games, telling you ‘To please beat them.’ You just [got to] block out all the noise from the fans and even friends and family," Trimble continued. "So, when I was younger, it was definitely hard. It was definitely hard, just because I was new to it. But now I’m able to be off of social media. I’m able to ignore when people are talking about the matchup.”

It will be interesting how the Tar Heels handle the magnitude of this game, as Trimble is the only player on the roster who has featured in a North Carolina-Duke contest. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard explained why that could be an advantage for the Tar Heels.

“I think a positive is that guys are going to be super hungry just to get this win," Trimble said. "First of all, knowing everything that goes into this matchup, and then knowing that the jersey that they’re representing now, that same jersey lost three times last year, they’re just going to be super excited, to put themselves into the history books in the best way possible. So guys are very, very excited for this game. It’ll be good.”

For more insight and analysis on North Carolina's personnel, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !