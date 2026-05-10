UNC’s Wilson Sneakily Rising Up NBA Draft Boards

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson is pretty much established as a top-five pick later this summer at the 2026 NBA Draft. However, some rumblings suggest he could be selected even higher than that.

Wilson stood out amongst the crowd as a freshman, averaging team-highs in points (19.8), rebounds (9.4), steals (1.5), and blocks per game (1.4). Wilson also ranked second behind Seth Trimble in assists with 2.7 per contest.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks during warm ups before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Accolades and Skillset

Despite being merely a freshman, Wilson was everything he was advertised to be coming out of high school. He earned an All-American nod for his efforts and will have his jersey retired in the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center after having one of the best freshman seasons in program history. Now, he has his sights set on the NBA Draft later this summer.

At 6-foot-10, 215 pounds, Wilson possesses a rare combination of size and skill that has helped boost his draft stock throughout the season. Now, heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, the expectation is that Wilson will hear his name called very early on in the event.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many NBA teams could benefit from his services right away. Wilson has shown the ability to impact the game tremendously on both ends of the floor, and still has room to grow in areas such as his playmaking and three-point shooting. That potential has excited NBA teams, which is why many mock draft boards have him being selected so soon.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor predicts that Wilson will be selected with the third overall pick in the first round by the Brooklyn Nets later this summer, pairing him with their surplus of young guards.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Prediction

“Wilson is the most gifted athlete in the draft class,” O’Connor said. “He's 6-foot-10 with springs for legs. When he's flying above the rim, finishing through contact, and chasing down every shot in his area code, he looks like a future franchise cornerstone. That’s exactly what the Nets need."

"They drafted a ton of guards last year, and they still hope one of them will pan out — which plays into the decision to put Wilson ahead of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson in this mock. Having a guy like Wilson could help, but he still needs to figure out his jumper, and he hasn’t shown any consistency as a shooter at any level. Still, even without the jumper, his athleticism alone gives him star upside.”