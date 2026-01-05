What Davis Blames for Upset Loss to SMU

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second loss of the season, and the first of ACC play after being upset 97-83 by the SMU Mustangs.

The #12-ranked Tar Heels shot the ball well, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range, but stops were hard to come by on defense as the Mustangs shot 60 percent from the floor, and 52 percent from downtown.

The Tar Heels had a difficult time stopping Mustangs guard Boopie Miller, who finished with 27 points on 10-13 shooting and dished out 12 assists.

Head coach Hubert Davis explained to the media what he believes went wrong in the upset, pointing out that the guard play of the Mustangs — led by Miller — was key to their defeat.

“They were just able to get anywhere that they wanted to offensively,” Davis said. “They’re real quick, their athleticism, especially from their guard position is real. Not only their athleticism, but their length, their physicality, I felt like it affected us.”

Davis also noted the defensive intensity that SMU brought to the court as having a negative effect on the Tar Heels’ offense.

“I think it started on the ball,” Davis said. “Their pressure on the ball, as I said before we were starting our offense close to half court. That initial pass is much further away, very difficult. They were in passing lanes, as I said before every dribble, every cut, every pass I felt like was difficult, and that’s something that we’ve just got to learn and grow from.”

Some of the standout performers offensively for UNC include Seth Trimble’s 22 points on 8-16 shooting, Caleb Wilson’s 13 points and 7 rebounds on 6-11 shooting, and Jaron Stevenson coming off the bench to score 16 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor. Nonetheless, it wasn’t enough to prevent a double-digit loss to unranked Mustangs.

Now 1-1 in ACC play, the Tar Heels will look to right the ship on Jan. 10 after a week off when they take on Wake Forest at home. After a double-digit loss to SMU, the Tar Heels will have a lot to work on in order to not fall in any slumps as the season starts to ramp up.

