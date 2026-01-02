Why Evans' Performance Against Seminoles Impressed Davis

It has been a rough start to the season for Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, in his first season in Chapel Hill as the North Carolina Tar Heels' starting point guard.

After a strong season in his second season at Colorado State last season, helping the program reach the NCAA tournament, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard entered the transfer portal. North Carolina landed Evans, who was known for his shooting ability from beyond the arc.

In 2025, Evans averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range. Fast forward to this season, and the junior guard is averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, Evans recorded 15 points , shooting 5-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-12 from three-point range. Prior to Tuesday, Evans was averaging 3.4 points over the previous seven games.

It was apparent that Evans went into the contest with a completely different mindset, as he has been incredibly passive and lacking confidence.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis expressed how pleased he was with Evans' performance in North Carolina's win over Florida State on Tuesday.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Yeah. You know, I mean, he's a really good shooter," Davis said. "And, you know, my conversations with him are those are good shots, and I want him to continue to take it. I want him to be confident in his shot, and I felt like he was."

"And even, you know, in the second half there were a couple where he missed, and then he came out, and he came right back in and knocked down a couple," Davis continued. "So, you know, we always talk about how you react and how do you respond, and the way that he responded out there was huge for us."

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) celebrates during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In recent outings, Evans would have folded and slowly faded into a spectator on the bench. This was a potential sign of the narrative flipping for the former Colorado State guard. North Carolina had seven days in between games, as the Tar Heels' most recent game before Tuesday was last Monday against East Carolina.

With the elongated break, Evans revealed what he did during his time away from his teammates and coaches.

"I just kind of went home, took a look in the mirror, honestly, and just kind of came back with a different mindset," Evans said.

That extra time off has seemed to benefit Evans, who could be turning a corner in his career in Chapel Hill.

